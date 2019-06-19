UNDER THE RADAR: Joe T. Robinson's JT Towers

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Joe T. Robinson's JT Towers.

Class: 2020

Position: LB

Size: 6-3, 203

Speed: 4.6

GPA: 4.1

ACT: 26

Stats: completed 84 of 190 passes for 1,331 yards, 11 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, rushed 124 yards for 735 yards and 14 touchdowns at Glen Rose

Interest: Arkansas, TCU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Memphis, Vanderbilt and others

Coach Brian Maupin:

" JT is one of the finest young men I’ve been around as a coach, extremely smart and self aware, but also very, very coachable. Sky is the limit for him. He is just beginning to explore the limitless potential he has as a linebacker prospect. I’ve been contacted by schools across the country about him as a linebacker."

"He one that I could easily see blowing up after some more film of him at linebacker becomes available this season. He’s a big strong kid that can really run and is extremely violent."

"He’s been through a lot in his life from injuries to lost love ones and still comes to work everyday with the most positive attitude. He’s on a very short list of players me and my wife have let come over to the house and babysit our three little ones. He’s that special of a young man. I love him. He will be a major success wherever life takes him. Great family, great kid. He’s also a good quarterback and a fantastic offensive weapon with great athleticism and ball skills."