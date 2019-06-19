Verizon Arena listed 2nd for ticket sales

Verizon Arena ranked second in ticket sales among venues in Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi between March 1, 2018, and Feb. 28, according to Pollstar, an industry trade publication.

Verizon Arena sold 257,526 tickets for gross revenue of $14.96 million, the third-highest amount, according to the “TopStops Deep South” rankings of the 15 busiest venues.

Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers ranked fourth overall with 151,914 tickets sold and a fifth-best gross of $6.88 million, according to the rankings.

Verizon’s total trailed Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, which had 261,784 tickets sold to 31 shows and $21.8 million in gross revenue, the second-highest amount. Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans ranked third with 189,924 tickets sold and was first in overall gross revenue with $23.6 million.

The rankings pertained to the 39 shows Verizon Arena hosted, the second most among the top 15 venues, with concerts featuring Katy Perry, Shania Twain, Journey-Def Leppard, Bon Jovi and Chicago in 2018 and Justin Timber-lake in January.