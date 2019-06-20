3 men shot, wounded at Arkansas barbecue restaurant

PINE BLUFF — Three Pine Bluff men were shot and wounded at Kibb’s BBQ Restaurant located at 1400 South Blake Street in Pine Bluff Wednesday evening about 7:30.

According to a police report from the Pine Bluff Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene, they found several people running in and out of the restaurant. Once inside, police encountered two men who had been shot in the lower body area, according to the report, and were told a third man with more severe injuries was in the office.

According to the report, Alquantavious K. Stokes, 18, Treveon Lemons, 19, and Kemaria Wilkins, 18, were wounded with what Pine Bluff police Lt. David DeFoor described as injuries that were not life-threatening.

“These were all minor injuries and I don’t believe any of the men were kept at the hospital,” DeFoor said.

A bullet hole was located in the front door of the restaurant, the report said, and an outside light fixture was damaged by gunfire. A projectile was recovered from inside the restaurant and several shell casings were found outside the building.

A fourth man, identified in the report as 21-year-old Jaskirat S. Thind, told police that his vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Camaro, was hit by a bullet about that time while he was at work at a nearby convenience store. Thind told police he heard several gunshots and when he felt like it was safe, he went to his car and found the damage.

Police, according to the report, discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back window of the vehicle.

DeFoor said police have not yet identified any suspects in the shooting.