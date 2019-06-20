3 people killed in crashes across state

The Arkansas State Police said three people died in two separate accidents involving motorcycles late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Two people died after a pickup hit the side of a motorcycle they were on Wednesday morning on a north Arkansas highway.

State police said the wreck happened just before 8:30 a.m. when a pickup driver turned left into the motorcycle along U.S. 62/412 near Highland.

Authorities said motorcycle operator Linda Carter and her passenger, Johnnie Carter, suffered fatal injuries. Both were 66 years old and lived in Harrison, according to a preliminary crash report.

Police did not identify the truck's driver. They said the person struck the right side of the motorcycle while turning left onto the highway.

The report noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the wreck.

A 24-year-old man died Tuesday evening after his motorcycle struck the side of an SUV in Little Rock, police said.

Sean Otts was riding a Yamaha R6 north on Summit Street toward 19th Street when he crashed into the passenger side of a GMC Terrain at the intersection, according to a preliminary report by the state police.

Otts, who troopers said was driving at a high rate of speed, was taken to UAMS Medical Center. Little Rock police said he later died there. The driver of the SUV, Tomiko Scott, 51, was injured in the crash, according to authorities.

Police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, authorities said.

