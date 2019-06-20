Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search In the news Latest Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas health department offering free tetanus shots

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:11 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption The Arkansas Department of Health logo is shown in this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo.

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Health is offering free tetanus and hepatitis A vaccinations at local health units across the state for those impacted by recent flooding.

Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel says residents and responders who are assisting with flood cleanup should confirm they're up to date on their tetanus vaccination. Mirivel says hepatitis A is not typically associated with flood cleanup activities, but because the state is currently experiencing an outbreak the department is offering that vaccination as well.

Adults should get vaccinated for tetanus every 10 years and pregnant women should obtain a shot during every pregnancy.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection typically caused by ingesting contaminated food or water. Since February 2018, 343 hepatitis A cases have been reported with the majority in northeast Arkansas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT