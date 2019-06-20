Threat against teen leads Arkansas police to child pornography cache

A northern Arkansas man faces more than two dozen child pornography charges after police found a trove of explicit photos on his phone while investigating a complaint alleging he threatened a teenage boy, authorities said.

Pocahontas police said officers arrested 23-year-old Daniel Wayne Honeycutt this week after the boy's father said Honeycutt sent death threats to his 15-year-old son on Facebook last month.

While investigating those claims, police found multiple nude photos of a Missouri girl on Honeycutt's phone, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Authorities charged Honeycutt, a Pocahontas resident, with 30 counts of possessing child pornography and other felonies stemming from the alleged photos he had.

He also faces felony an assault and a battery charge for death threats he sent to the 15-year-old using a fake name on Facebook, police said.

The more serious child pornography charges carry a maximum 20-year prison sentence and steep fines.

Honeycutt remained in the Randolph County jail Thursday with bond set at $50,000.

It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on the charges.

He is due back in court on June 25.