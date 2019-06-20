Fishing hot spots

LAKE HAMILTON Fishing is excellent for largemouth and spotted bass on main channel points with rocky bottoms. Breaking fish early in the mornings can be caught with swimbaits and fluke in shad colorations. When the sun comes up, fish docks, bridge pilings, overhanging timber and brush. Frogs, poppers and Texas-rigged big dark-colored worms are the best lures. Catfishing is good on drop-offs at creek channels.

LAKE NIMROD Black bass are biting War Eagle spinnerbaits with white skirts. Bream and catfish are being caught off the parking lot with redworms and crickets. Crappie are biting black/chartreuse jigs and minnows over brush piles at 3-7 feet.

LAKE OUACHITA Bass are biting Texas-rigged soft plastics and drop-shot rigs fished over points. Stripers are biting live bait or big hair jigs on the eastern half of the lake.. Bream are biting grubs and worms in brush at 8-15 feet. Crappie are biting jigs or minnows over brush at 12-20 feet. Catfish are biting live nightcrawlers around brush piles.

Photo by Kirk Montgomery

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 06/20/2019