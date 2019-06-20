Hot Springs police ID man killed in shooting

The Sentinel-Record/Grace Brown MURDER SCENE: First responders carry an injured man, who later died, on a gurney from 2216 Malvern Ave. after police were called to the area in reference to a shooting around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hot Springs police on Thursday identified the victim of Wednesday's fatal shooting as the husband of the accused, Brian Paul Hageness, 61.

Police charged his wife, Elizabeth Hageness, 57, with one count of first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, on Wednesday.

Police said officers who responded to 2216 Malvern Ave. in reference to a shooting found Brian Hageness suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. Authorities learned the situation began as a domestic disturbance between husband and wife.

LifeNet personnel could be seen performing CPR on the man as a gurney was lifted into the ambulance. Brian Hageness was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a news release from Hot Springs police.