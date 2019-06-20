Kenneth Hicks, retired bishop of United Methodist Church, dies at 96 in Little Rock

Kenneth Hicks, a retired bishop of the United Methodist Church, died Wednesday in Little Rock, according to a report by United Methodist News Service.

Hicks, who was 96, died a day after his birthday.

Hicks was born June 18, 1923, in LaHarpe, Kan. First appointed to the Arkansas area in 1976, he also served in Kansas from 1988-92, according to a biography on the denomination’s website, and returned to Arkansas in 1992.

Hicks then served as a bishop-in residence at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock for nearly 30 years, the report said.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Rev. Britt Skarda, senior pastor of Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, said Hicks had been a “wise and faithful leader and mentor” to the congregation and staff.

“His presence made us more human and more holy,” Skarda said. “We grieve his death and we will never be able to replace this spiritual giant who lived and served among us.”