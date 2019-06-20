Action short-sighted

Little Rock is taking a step backwards with plans to close two of the public golf courses. Golf courses, tennis courts, bike trails, arenas, ball parks, museums, etc., are all amenities a large, thriving city must have to keep/attract new residents and/or business. North Little Rock gets this. Northwest Arkansas gets this. Instead of closing these courses, they should be improved and promoted.

The city must balance the budget. Hopefully the city leaders will do the extra work to address the root causes of the deficit and not follow through with this short-term, easy fix.

JAMES SAVELLS

Maumelle

Do it at the ballot box

The Democrats' Nancy Pelosi may be disliked by many, but she's right for not wanting to now begin impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

Why?

While the impeachment effort probably would pass the House of Representatives, I don't believe it would pass the Senate, which is still controlled by Republicans. Furthermore, there isn't enough conclusive evidence yet, in my opinion, to successfully argue the case against the president.

Yes, the president needs to step down, and the sooner the better. Nevertheless, since he is reportedly losing support daily, wouldn't it be better to defeat him at the ballot box next year rather than hope for an impeachment which isn't likely to happen?

Trump might self-destruct before next year's election. As this was being written he blasted his only network supporter, Fox News, for releasing a Fox poll showing him trailing several Democrats. The president also allegedly fired three of his own pollsters after their own poll also showed him behind.

To the president, any poll or news that makes him look bad is "fake" news.

Even Trump's supporters hopefully will realize that he isn't stable enough to guide this great nation, although I will admit he's done some good things.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

Sarah made us proud

Happy for Arkansas having Sarah Sanders from our state. She made us all so proud. Her intelligence, grace and poise while handling obnoxious news media was admirable. Sure will miss her; I feel she will be hard to replace.

If she is inclined to run for public office, she will have my vote.

PAM HUDSON

Batesville

Have a cough drop?

When will the Trump pollsters and Mick Mulvaney report to the labor camp?

BRAD CROMLEY

Little Rock

Thanks for support

A unique aspect of military service is the frequency with which we transition between installations. This is done with purpose, as it provides our organization with fresh ideas and new perspectives. But one downside is that we have to leave the places we come to know and love as our home.

My time at Little Rock Air Force Base as the installation commander is ending. And while there is always sadness at saying goodbye, there are two things specifically that comfort me as my family prepares to head out to our next assignment: First, that the men and women of Little Rock AFB will continue the tireless work of providing our nation's tactical airlift capability from right here in Central Arkansas; and second, that they will be backed by what is the most supportive community in our command.

And that's not just me saying it. Our communities were recognized this year with the Abilene Trophy for the most outstanding support to our airmen and their families.

So I wanted to take a moment to thank you for making Little Rock such a welcoming place to our service members, as it makes all the difference in the world. Whether that means owning one of the businesses we utilize or just being a good neighbor, we have benefited from your support. As I prepare to pass the baton to the capable hands of my successor, Col. John Schutte, please know that we couldn't be more grateful for your continued partnership.

GERALD A. DONOHUE

Little Rock AFB

Col. Gerald A. Donohue is the commander of the 19th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base.

Wading into debate

During my senior years of existence and especially the last 45, I've watched with curiosity the heated debate over abortion rights between family members, friends, clergymen, and those who help to make and pass our laws in the government.

Here we are again debating the Roe v. Wade issue and asking for our senators to change our laws once more when in fact they too may not be asking the right question to get to the right answer.

There are those who believe life begins at conception and will argue that the fetus is instantly a human being, while others associate the beginning of life with the beginning of a heartbeat.

Getting closer to our question, I'm reminded of the many reports I've read about individuals who have been hospitalized either for accidents or old-age-related problems and having the doctor explain to the family their loved one has entered into a deep coma-like state and shows no signs of any brain activity. However, with our machines we can keep the body functioning with an active heartbeat and feed them food through their veins to sustain them indefinitely. Then the family is told their loved one is no more than a vegetable, brain-dead and no longer has a human existence. Then the decision to pull the life-support system comes into play by the family.

Now that they have established a missing brain wave could mean that you are not human brings me to my question: When does the fetus become "brain-live"? Just curious.

SKIP SPENCE

North Little Rock

