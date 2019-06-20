Little Rock man robbed at gunpoint on his porch; assailant stole car, drove away

An armed robber demanded a Little Rock man's phone and keys before stealing a car and fleeing Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities said the holdup happened around 10:45 p.m. at a home along west 36th Street east of Shackleford Road.

The 59-year-old victim was sitting on his porch watching TV when the robber approached, demanded his phone and car keys and pointed a gun at him, according to a Little Rock Police Department police report.

The victim “believed he was going to be killed” and told the assailant “it’s not worth it man” after emptying his pockets, the report said.

Police said the robber continued to hold him at gunpoint as he backed up to a white Toyota Prius that belongs to the victim's friend and then drove off in it.

The gunman pointed the gun in the air, and the victim ran around his house, the report said. The victim told officers he heard a gunshot from what he believed was a small-caliber handgun.

No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find the robber or the car.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report. The gunman was described as a black male with a light build, black hair and brown eyes who stood about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighed around 160 pounds.