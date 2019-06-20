North Arkansas furniture plant to shut; 109 to lose jobs

Furniture-maker Flexsteel Industries Inc. is closing its Harrison plant in late August as part of a companywide restructuring effort, leaving nearly 110 workers without jobs.

Officials with city government and the local chamber of commerce were initially unaware of plans to close the plant, only hearing rumors of a possible closure on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Mayor Jerry Jackson received official notice of the plant closure from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Development through a required Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The federal act requires employers to provide advanced notice to local governments of impending plant closures.

According to the document, the plant will close on Aug. 20, or within 14 days after that, leaving 109 workers unemployed. None of the Flexsteel workers there are represented by a union. The majority of the jobs involved sewing and upholstery.

“It did come as a surprise,” said Bob Largent, president and chief executive officer of the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. Largent said plans are underway to coordinate between local government, employers and service providers to help the Flexsteel workers. He said a planning meeting scheduled for today would hammer out key details and timelines.

He added that a job fair for the displaced workers will be held in mid-July and efforts are already underway to find jobs for the workers with Harrison’s other employers. He said the goal is to find a local job for each displaced Flexsteel worker.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.