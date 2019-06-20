Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com

JUNE

22 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited Golf Tournament. Osceola Municipal Golf Course. Niki Griffin (870) 549-1041 or ngriffin@osd1.org

27 Jonesboro chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsmans Night Out. J Town's Grill. Jeffrey Higgins (501) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

29 Natural State Kayak Anglers Northwest fishing tournament. Bella Vista RR. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

29 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited 5K Run or Walk. Blytheville Sports Complex. Casey Stromire (501) 278-1351 or neaducksunlimited@gmail.com

Sports on 06/20/2019