Senator says Sessions not ruling out campaign for old seat from Alabama

Former attorney general Jeff Sessions has not ruled out running next year for his old Senate seat from Alabama, the state’s senior senator said Wednesday, as Republicans braced for the expected entrance into the race of Roy Moore, their failed 2017 candidate.

“Sessions, I don’t think, has ruled it out,” U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., told reporters. “I’ve talked to him about it. I think if he ran, he would be a formidable candidate, formidable. I’ve not encouraged him to run, but he’s a friend, and if he ran I think he’d probably clear the field.”

Sessions, 72, who held his Senate seat for 20 years, declined to comment on questions about his plans, an assistant said.

Sessions resigned from the Senate in 2017 to join Trump’s Cabinet as attorney general. There, President Donald Trump repeatedly and publicly criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Sessions, who was a high-profile supporter of Trump’s 2016 campaign, resigned as attorney general in November at Trump’s request.

Within days of leaving the Justice Department, Sessions was discussing with close friends and advisers whether he should attempt to return to the Senate.