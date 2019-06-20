State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Good Good Good Excellent

BISHOP PARK PONDS Fair Good Fair --

CLEAR Fair Fair -- Good

CONWAY Good Excellent -- Fair

GREERS FERRY Good Excellent Good Good

HARRIS BRAKE Good Good Good Good

MAUMELLE Good Good Poor Fair

NORRELL Fair Excellent Good Poor

OVERCUP Good Good Good Good

LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Good Good Good

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Excellent Good Fair

SUNSET Good Good Excellent Poor

VALENCIA Good Good Good --

WILLASTEIN Good Good Good --

WINONA Good Good Excellent Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) Good Good Good --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER -- -- -- --

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is high and fast. These conditions are not good for fishing and potentially hazardous for boating. Use long leaders and weight for fly fishing and Trout Magnet fishing. Streamers are effective near the shore, as are San Juan worms, micro jigs and March brown patterns. Pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are effective in normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS -- -- -- --

NORFORK Good -- -- Poor

WHITE RIVER Trout are biting Vibrax Blue Fox inline spinnerbaits. Best models are 3/16-ounce gold and 3/16-ounce rainbow trout. Olive and brown/orange jigs are also productive. Big brown trout are biting minnows.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Excellent Excellent Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout biting spoons and PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle at 8-10 feet between Parker Bottoms and the Bertran launch ramp.

FAYETTEVILLE Good Good Good Good

FORT SMITH -- -- -- --

SEQUOYAH Good Fair Excellent Fair

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES Good Good Good Good

CROWN Fair Good Good --

WHITE RIVER Fair -- -- Good

SPRING RIVER Trout are biting olive or brown woolly buggers on overcast days. Swing the fly with a slow strip back. On sunny days, trout are biting size 14 prince, pheasant tail or a hares ear nymphs. Use a small split shot in deep and fast areas. For spin fishing, trout are biting black, white or red Trout Magnets.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Excellent -- Good Fair

GREESON -- -- -- --

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Fair Good Good Poor

BAILEY -- -- -- --

CATHERINE Good Excellent Good Poor

DARDANELLE Poor Poor Poor Poor

DEGRAY -- -- -- --

HAMILTON Excellent -- Excellent Good

NIMROD Excellent Good Excellent Good

OUACHITA Excellent Fair Fair Good

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms and mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current will also produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat, or with small jigs in gray or white.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK Good Excellent Fair --

CHICOT -- -- -- --

MONTICELLO -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures,go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 06/20/2019