TRACK AND FIELD

UA's Brown named Bowerman finalist

University of Arkansas sophomore Janeek Brown, who won the 100-meter hurdles and finished second in the 200 meters to help the Razorbacks win team title at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, is one of three finalists for The Bowerman, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association announced on Wednesday.

The Bowerman is in its 11th year of recognizing the top collegiate male and female athletes of the track and field season.

Joining Brown as women's finalists are Yanis David of Florida and Sha'Carri Richardson of LSU. Brown is the third Razorback to be named a finalist for the award joining pole vaulter Tina Sutej in 2011 and sprinter and jumper Jarrion Lawson -- the 2016 men's award winner.

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

Nevada's Myers joins UA's staff

University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman has named Hays Myers as his special assistant, the UA announced on Wednesday.

Myers was on Musselman's staff at Nevada the previous three years as a graduate assistant and director of player development. His duties with the Wolf Pack included gathering and disseminating analytics, film exchange with opponents, preparation of film for opponent scouting for coaches and players and one year as an academic liaison.

-- Bob Holt

FOOTBALL

UAPB announces 2019 ticket prices

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has lowered season-ticket prices for 2019.

The school announced Wednesday that most seating sections at Simmons Bank Field have experienced trimmed pricing.

"Our fans, alumni and supporters have always, and continue to be, tremendously impactful to Golden Lion football and Golden Lion athletics," UAPB Athletic Director Melvin Hines said in a statement. "As we continue to grow the program into a SWAC contender, it was very important to us to create fan- and family-friendly ticket pricing. We want to make Simmons Bank Field the toughest road venue in the conference, and we believe our new ticket prices give us the ability to sell out every game."

A general admission season ticket can be purchased for $60, a benchback season ticket for $90 and a chairback season ticket on the home side for $120.

There have also been two key additions to UAPB's season -ticket offering.

The university announced that first responders and military, both active and retired, will receive 30 percent off season-ticket purchases for up to four tickets.

"Our city and our state have endured a lot in 2019," Hines said. "We can't say enough to thank the first responders who continue to answer the call when assistance is needed. We appreciate them and all of our military personnel for everything they've done and will continue to do in our community."

UAPB also announced a new family pack, which includes every home game except homecoming. For $200, a family of four can see five Golden Lions' games in the end zone, with four hot dogs, four drinks and two boxes of popcorn included at every game.

A single game ticket can be purchased for as little as $20, but can run up to $45 depending on the type of seat and date of purchase leading up to the home game.

UAPB's 2019 season kicks off Aug. 31 at TCU in Fort Worth. The Golden Lions' home opener is set for Sept. 14 against Langston.

-- Trenton Daeschner

GOLF

Matthews leads ASGA Women's Amateur

Brooke Matthews, who just completed her redshirt freshman season for the University of Arkansas, shot a 4-under-par 68 on Wednesday to lead the Arkansas State Golf Association Women's Amateur at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.

Matthews, a Rogers native, leads Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock by five shots heading into today's second and final round. Katelyn Dunstan of Little Rock, Casey Ott of Conway and Tanna Richard of Fort Smith are all tied for third after shooting 2-over 74s in their opening round.

Lilly Thomas of Bentonville is in sixth place at 3 over, followed by Clarksville's MaKenzie Douglas (4 over), Maumelle's Allie Weiner (4 over) and Hot Springs' Gracen Blount (5 over).

Arkansas Tech duo get honorable mention

Arkansas Tech University's Austin Gean and Shawn Tsai were honorable mention selections as the Golf Coaches Association of America announced its Division II PING All-America teams Wednesday.

Gean, who averaged a team-best 73.13 strokes this season, finished in the top 10 in two tournaments.

Tsai averaged 73.50 this season and earned four top 10 finishes.

SOFTBALL

Nine from Lyon honored

Nine Lyon College softball student-athletes were named Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athletes on Wednesday.

Addison Harmon, Amber McMillan, Katelyn Platt, Kendra Kelley, Melanie Mooney, Mikayla Mullen, Cheyenne Black, Sarah Jo Guerrero and Shyanne Pedroza all earned the recognition after excelling in the classroom during the past school year.

To be named an Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete, an individual must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or greater throughout the school year based on a 4.0 scale.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 06/20/2019