Strong storms leave thousands without power in state

Tens of thousands of people in Arkansas are without power on Thursday morning after strong storms moved through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, downing trees and power lines.

Entergy at 6 a.m. reported more than 60,000 customers in the dark with nearly half of them in Pulaski County. An area west of Interstate 430 and south of Kanis Road appeared especially hard hit, but there were outages reported across the city and state.

The National Weather Service said official measurements showed winds peaked as high as 64 mph in Little Rock, though one trained storm spotter in central Arkansas recorded a gust of 70 mph. Large hail was also seen, including some that measured an estimated 4 inches in diameter in Vandervoort in Polk County.

The strong winds downed numerous trees, including some that fell on homes and vehicles. In Lincoln County near Avery, a pole barn was destroyed and in Florence in Drew County, a mobile home was damaged. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the storms.

In Little Rock, trees fell in a number of locations. One large tree blocked part of Kavanaugh Boulevard in Hillcrest for a time, and another fell through a fence of an apartment complex along Sixth Street near Sherman Street.

Heard the sound during the storm, went out to find a huge tree blocking half of Kavanaugh Blvd near Hillcrest. pic.twitter.com/seZgFJ1sJo — John Moritz (@JohnMoritz18) June 20, 2019

Entergy noted "significant damage" and "extensive" outages, noting it's too early to know when customers can expect the lights to come back on.

"At this time, we cannot reliably predict when your power will be restored. We will provide an estimated restoration time and other information about your outage as soon as we are able to safely assess the damages. We apologize for this inconvenience."

Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.