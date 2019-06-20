Three-run innings carry Travs

Behind back-to-back three-run innings in the sixth and seventh, the Arkansas Travelers topped the Corpus Christi Hooks, 7-3, on Wednesday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The victory gave the Travelers their second series win over the Hooks in as many weeks.

Arkansas had 10 hits, while Corpus Christi managed five.

Right fielder Kyle Lewis went 3-for-3 with 2 walks and 2 runs scored, while catcher Joseph Odom went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI, 2 runs scored and a walk.

Right-hander Justin Dunn (5-3) allowed 4 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks and struck out 9 in 6 innings.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the sixth, the Travelers jump-started their offense with a two-run double by Odom. Later in the inning, shortstop Mike Ahmed singled home Odom to give the Travelers a 3-2 lead.

Center fielder Dom Thompson-Williams produced a two-run double the next inning, and a ground out by third baseman Logan Taylor scored Lewis, giving the Travelers a 6-3 lead. Odom homered on the second pitch in the ninth to provide Arkansas with added insurance.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI C. CHRISTI AB R H BI

Walton, 2b 4 0 1 0 De La Cruz, lf 4 1 1 0

White, 1b 5 1 1 0 Rodriguez, cf 3 1 1 0

Fraley, cf 3 2 1 0 Stassi, c 4 0 1 1

Knapp, ph/lf 0 0 0 1 Toro, 3b 3 1 0 0

Lewis, rf 3 2 3 0 Goetzman, rf 4 0 1 1

T-Wllms, lf/cf 4 0 1 2 Robinson, dh 4 0 1 1

Odom, c 4 2 2 3 Shaver, 1b 3 0 0 0

Taylor, 3b 4 0 0 1 Duarte, 2b 3 0 0 0

Ahmed, ss 5 0 1 1 Sierra, ss 3 0 0 0

Cowan, dh 5 0 0 0



TOTALS 37 7 10 7 totals 31 3 5 3

Arkansas 000 003 301 -- 7 10 2

Corpus Christi 011 001 000 -- 3 5 0

E -- Ahmed, Odom. DP -- Arkansas 1. LOB -- Arkansas 11, Corpus Christi 4. 2B -- Fraley, Odom, Thompson-Williams, Stassi. HR -- Odom (2). SB -- Robinson, Rodriguez.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn W, 5-3 6 4 3 1 2 9

Mills 2 1 0 0 1 2

Delaplane 1 0 0 0 0 1

C. CHRISTI IP H R ER BB SO

Abreu 51/3 5 2 2 1 6

Henderson L, 1-2 1 3 4 4 3 2

Sanabria 11/3 1 0 0 4 0

McKee 11/3 1 1 1 0 2

PB -- Odom. Umpires -- Home: Barba; First: Stukel; Third: Robinson. Time -- 3:08. Attendance -- 3,827.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Security Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

RADIO KPZK-AM, 1250, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Andrew Moore (1-1, 4.50 ERA); Midland: RHP Brian

Howard (5-4, 3.33)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY at Midland, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY TL All-Star Game at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

