Woman faces murder charge in Hot Springs shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- Authorities charged a Hot Springs woman with first-degree murder Wednesday evening after a shooting earlier in the day at a residence on Malvern Avenue.

Elizabeth Hageness, 57, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison. She remained in custody in lieu of bond Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting at 2216 Malvern Ave. around 1:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Hot Springs police Cpl. Joey Williams. Hageness' address was listed as 2216 Malvern Ave. on the Garland Count jail's inmate roster.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the man as a gurney was lifted into the ambulance. The man was pronounced dead later at an area hospital, Williams said in a news release. The man's identity was not being released Wednesday pending notification of next of kin.

Williams said several witnesses were taken to the Criminal Investigations Division at the Hot Springs Police Department for questioning.

State Desk on 06/20/2019