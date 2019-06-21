Sections
Woman, 56, killed in three-vehicle collision on Arkansas highway, police say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 9:40 a.m. 0comments

An Arkansas woman was killed in a multiple-vehicle wreck on a state highway on Thursday, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said Trudy Noble, 56, of Hot Springs was driving a Toyota Corolla west on Arkansas 36 just before 5 p.m. near Rose Bud when a pickup in front of her veered into the opposite lane and side-swiped a Ford F-150.

The driver of the Ford overcorrected and collided with Noble's car, police said. She suffered fatal injuries.

A preliminary crash report didn't identify either pickup driver.

Authorities noted clear weather and dry roads at the time.

At least 216 people have been killed in vehicle crashes along Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures. That data includes at least 26 deaths so far this month.

