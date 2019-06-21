3 men shot at Arkansas barbecue restaurant

PINE BLUFF -- Three Pine Bluff men were shot and wounded at Kibb's BBQ Restaurant about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, 1400 South Blake St., they found several people running in and out of the building, according to a police report from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Once inside, police encountered two men who had been shot in their lower bodies, according to the report, and were told a third man with more severe injuries was in the office.

According to the report, Alquantavious K. Stokes, 18; Treveon Lemons, 19; and Kemaria Wilkins, 18, were wounded with what Pine Bluff Police Lt. David DeFoor described as not life-threatening injuries.

"These were all minor injuries and I don't believe any of the men were kept at the hospital," DeFoor said.

Investigators located a bullet hole in the front door of the restaurant, the report said, and gunfire damaged an outside light fixture. The investigators recovered a projectile from inside the restaurant and found several shell casings outside the building.

A fourth man, identified in the report as 21-year-old Jaskirat S. Thind , told police that his vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Camaro, was hit by a bullet about that time while he was at work at a nearby convenience store. Thind told police he heard several gunshots and, when he felt like it was safe, went to his car and found the damage.

Police discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back window of the vehicle, according to the report.

DeFoor said police have not yet identified any suspects in the shooting.

