Arkansas unemployment rate unchanged in May at 3.6%

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas unemployment rate held steady in May at 3.6%, unchanged from April numbers.

The Arkansas Department of Workforce Development reported Friday that employment gains of 2,900 workers were reported in the trade, transportation and utilities sector and an increase of 1,200 employees was reported by the leisure and hospitality sector.

Both the manufacturing sector and government had a decline of 700 jobs and there were 200 fewer professional and business services employees.

Overall, a decline of 1,133 in the number of unemployed was offset by an increase of 1,410 in the civilian labor force.

Nationwide, the unemployment rate was also unchanged at 3.6 percent from April to May.