Board seeks options for plan to enhance LR School District's security

The Little Rock School District's Community Advisory Board on Thursday directed Superintendent Mike Poore and his staff to develop options for enhancing school safety that can be considered along with or instead of an existing proposal to arm security officers.

The possible arming of 10 of the district's security department officers was on the advisory board's agenda as the basis for a "healthy conversation" on how the district might proceed, Poore said, and was not intended for an immediate decision.

"I'm seeking a little bit of direction from all of you on whether or not you would like our district to move forward in terms of some sort of work in this effort -- to give consideration to something like this," Poore told the advisory board. He also told the board that it can decide -- maybe after discussion next month -- to end the talk and move to other matters.

The seven-member advisory board, which has the authority only to makes recommendations for actions to Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key -- took up the matter at a meeting in which it also asked for more information related to a proposed policy that would enable security officers to carry and use handcuffs if necessary to de-escalate student disturbances.

Key acts in lieu of an elected school board in the state-controlled school system.

Poore said that if the board wants to pursue the issue of arming some security officers, representatives of other organizations or other school districts could be invited to make presentations on their school security measures. He also advised that any further study of the matter include plans for involving the general public.

The issue of arming district employees as a defense against violent attackers was first raised by the district leaders in March 2018, in the aftermath of the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting deaths of 17 students and adults at a Parkland, Fla., high school by an armed intruder.

The proposal made by district leaders calls for arming four security officers who travel among elementary schools and are not assigned to a single campus. Also to be armed would be two investigators, three supervisors and Ron Self, who is the director of the 80-member security department, which includes about 20 school resource officers who are Little Rock police officers.

The school district would follow or exceed guidelines set forth by the Arkansas State Police and state law -- Act 393 of 2015 -- regulating what the law calls "commissioned school security officers," according to the proposed plan. The armed security officers would be required to receive 60 hours of training, including 16 hours specifically devoted to using firearms.

In addition, the district would require psychological evaluation, random drug testing, officer-worn body cameras, and training on handcuffs, defensive tactics, verbal de-escalation and the use of pepper spray.

The cost of creating the proposed commissioned school security officer positions would be $55,000 the first year and $25,000 each year thereafter. The initial costs would cover training, psychological evaluations, guns and ammunition, other duty gear, body cameras and a $2,500 stipend per armed security officer. The stipends would be paid annually.

The 10 armed employees would be in addition to the district's long-standing use of school resource officers at all of the district's middle and high schools. The school district and the city of Little Rock split the cost of those law enforcement officers.

Advisory board chairman Jeff Wood asked Thursday for additional security options to consider, saying it would be a disservice not to consider employing more police resource officers, although he also acknowledged that the cost of more resource officers would exceed the cost of arming security officers. Self said the cost of a police officer at the district's more than 20 elementary schools would approach $1.7 million. That could be reduced if officers split time between two or more school campuses, Self said.

Advisory board member Melanie Fox said she wanted to continue to explore school security options -- including additional ways to secure buildings -- because the board's most important job is student safety.

"I want to leave no rock unturned," Fox said.

Advisory board member Anthony Hampton noted that a survey of parents, staff and students last year overwhelmingly opposed arming school employees.

Hampton also referred to recommendations made last year by Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Commission on School Safety and asked for the district's responses to all those, rather than just the ones related to arming school staff.

"Let's explore all legal options," he said.

Poore and his staff said that the district has addressed the commission's recommendations. They noted the required locked classroom doors and the increased number of vestibules that prevent a school visitor from entering into the main part of a school without being checked in.

The commission recommended in part that no campus should ever be without an armed presence when students and staff are present for a class or activity.

The commission also recommended that if a district chose to use commissioned school security officers, policies and training go above the minimum required standards to include the psychological exams, random drug screening, extensive firearms handling training and regular training with law enforcement. The Little Rock proposal includes all of those factors above the minimum requirements in the law.

Hampton had greater concerns about a draft policy on allowing school security officers to use handcuffs on disruptive students. He said he feared such a policy would cause students to run away from the security guards instead of running to them.

Ali Noland, a district parent, attended Thursday's meeting to oppose the arming of the district's security staff. She voiced frustration that the board decided to prolong the issue before allowing audience members to speak. She said the advisory board has already received a great deal of input from the community about arming district employees and most of it has been in opposition.

"There is no such thing as a highly trained civilian who can safely carry a gun in a school setting," Noland said.

Parent Denise Ennett also voiced opposition to the arming security officers, saying that the plan would put her elementary school son who has a disability at risk of harm from a security officer who is not familiar with his behavior.

