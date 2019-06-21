City leaders' emailing no breach, court says

A divided Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that three Fort Smith city directors' use of email to discuss a proposed change to the city's civil service rules did not violate the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

By a 5-2 margin -- with two justices joining the majority through a concurring opinion -- the court ruled that the two email chains in question did not constitute a public meeting because their focus was on "background information" and did not result in any decision being made by the city board.

Justice Courtney Goodson, writing for the majority, rejected the city's attempts to argue that emails -- because they are not explicitly named in the law -- cannot constitute a public meeting.

However, ruling more narrowly on the subject matter of the specific emails in question, Goodson, along with Chief Justice Dan Kemp and Justice Karen Baker, chose to reverse and remand the case to a lower court that had previously ruled against the city.

That outcome was concurred with by Justices Shawn Womack and Rhonda Wood, who otherwise said they would not reach the conclusion that the Freedom of Information Act includes email communications in its definition of a public meeting.

The decision pertains to a cluster of emails between City Directors Keith Lau and Andre Good and then-City Director Mike Lorenz in May and June 2017, regarding a proposal to change the civil service rules as part of an effort to hire more women and members of minority groups in the Police Department.

Good originally sent an email with recommendations about how to handle the matter to the entire seven-person city board, as well as the city administrator.

Good and Lorenz later replied with their opinions in their own emails. (The board later voted on a nonbinding resolution to support changing the civil service rules at a public meeting.)

A local resident, Bruce Wade, filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming its board of directors violated the open meeting provisions of the Freedom of Information Act by discussing a pending matter over email.

The Freedom of Information Act states that "all meetings, formal or informal, special or regular" of most governing bodies of state and local governments are covered by the law and must be open to the public.

During the course of Wade's lawsuit, his attorneys proposed a settlement through which the city would admit that it had violated the Freedom of Information Act. When the three directors named in the lawsuit discussed their opposition to the settlement over email, Wade again alleged that they were in violation of the law, and added that email chain to his complaint.

"The emails here contain information, a recommendation, and unsolicited responses with no decision," Goodson wrote in the majority opinion.

Referring the court's decision in a previous case involving communications outside of a public meeting, Goodson said the "communication does not violate the open-meeting provisions set forth in" the Freedom of Information Act.

Fort Smith City Attorney Jerry Canfield, who led the city's appeal, praised the court's decision by saying that ambiguities surrounding the Freedom of Information Act's definition of a public meeting had hampered public officials' ability to speak with one another. He said the Legislature should take additional action to add clarity to the law.

"To say that they can't discuss public business other than when they're sitting in a room together is not only unproductive for public business, it violates their constitutional rights," said Canfield.

Wade's attorneys did not respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

However, John Tull, an attorney for the Arkansas Press Association, said the decision was a break from previous Supreme Court's precedent "liberally" construing the state's public information law.

"In my experience, there have been boards around the state who have occasionally attempted to circumvent the public meeting requirements in the FOIA through the use of the telephone or the Internet," Tull said. "I think [the opinion] will be misused to the detriment of the public."

Two separate opinions were penned to dissent from the majority's decision to reverse the lower court's decision. Justices Josephine "Jo" Hart and Robin Wynne agreed with the ruling that emails can generally constitute a public meeting. However, in separate opinions, each justice wrote that the emails in question engaged in public business in violation of the Freedom of Information Act.

Hart wrote that "perhaps unwittingly," the majority opinion had created a new three-pronged test to determine when communications between board members constitute a public meeting. That test, she wrote, would require the solicitation of a response from board members, a decision being made and the involvement of three-sevenths of board members. "Worse still, these determinations will almost certainly require a lawsuit to resolve," she wrote.

