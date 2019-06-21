DeCarlo's slam catapults Travs

Joe DeCarlo's seventh-inning grand slam helped lift the Arkansas Travelers to a 10-6 victory over the Midland RockHounds on Thursday night at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

It was the first of a four-game series between the two teams and was the Travelers' third consecutive victory.

With the game tied 6-6 in the top of the seventh, DeCarlo sent the fourth pitch of the at-bat over the center-field wall for his first home run of the season and gave the Travs their 10-6 lead.

The Travelers blew a 5-1 lead after three innings before Midland climbed back to make it 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth.

Arkansas collected a season-tying 17 hits with Dom Thompson-Williams and Logan Taylor leading the team with three apiece.

Arkansas right-handed reliever Zac Grotz (3-3) pitched 22/3 innings, giving up two hits and a walk.

Earlier in the day, outfielder Jake Fraley was called up to Class AAA Tacoma. As a result, Luis Liberato moved up from Class A Modesto and had two hits in his Travs' debut.

Fraley had been scheduled to play in Tuesday night's Texas League All-Star Game in Tulsa. Arkansas infielder Donnie Walton will replace Fraley.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI midland AB R H BI

Walton, 2b 6 0 1 0 Barrera, rf 5 0 2 1

Liberato, rf 5 1 2 1 Perez, 2b 5 0 0 0

T-Williams, cf 4 2 3 0 Calabuig, 1b 5 0 0 0

Taylor, 3b 5 2 3 1 Blanco, cf 4 1 1 0

Cowan, 2b 4 1 2 1 Ramirez, lf 3 2 1 1

Zammrlli, 1b 4 1 1 2 Diaz, 3b 2 2 1 0

DeCarlo, c 5 2 2 4 Persico, dh 3 1 2 2

Ahmed, ss 5 0 2 0 Merrell, ss 4 0 3 2

Knapp, lf 4 1 1 0 Coldby, c 4 0 0 0

TOTALS 42 10 17 9 totals 35 6 10 6

Arkansas 005 001 400 -- 10 17 0

Midland 010 203 000 -- 6 10 3

E -- Merrell, Perez, Naile. DP -- Arkansas 2, Midland 1. LOB -- Arkansas 9, Midland 6. 2B -- Knapp, Zammarelli, Taylor, Thompson-Williams, Persico, Diaz. 3B -- Merrell, Blanco. HR -- DeCarlo (1). SAC -- Cowan. SB -- Knapp. CS -- Ahmed.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Sanchez 51/3 8 6 6 3 2

Grotz W, 3-3 22/3 2 0 0 1 0

Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1

MIDLAND IP H R ER BB SO

Naile 6 12 6 5 1 4

Cchrn-Gill L, 2-3 1 3 4 4 2 0

Duno 2 2 0 0 0 5

Umpires -- Home: Walsh; First: Barrett; Third: Ghani. Time -- 3:03. Attendance -- 4,704.

Sports on 06/21/2019