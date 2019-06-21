Fire death in PB called a homicide

PINE BLUFF -- A body found after an early morning house fire June 14 is being investigated as the city's 15th homicide of 2019.

Pine Bluff police officers were dispatched to 110 S. Larch about 4 a.m. June 14 in reference to a house fire, according to a news release issued by the Police Department. After the fire was brought under control, firefighters discovered the body of Chris Jones, 36, inside the residence.

Jones' body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, and officials are now investigating the death as a homicide.

State Desk on 06/21/2019