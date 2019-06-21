Iannetta's late single helps Rockies sweep D'backs

PHOENIX -- Chris Iannetta's two-run, bases-loaded single in the 10th inning lifted the Colorado Rockies to a 6-4 victory Thursday that completed a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Iannetta, a former Diamondbacks catcher, singled off the center-field wall against Yoshihisa Hirano (3-4) with one out to drive in Ian Desmond and Brendan Rodgers.

Desmond got to third base on a single by Rodgers, who was called up from Class AAA Albuquerque earlier in the day and entered in the bottom of the ninth at shortstop when Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado left with a bruised left big toe after fouling a ball off his foot.

Scott Oberg (5-0) got the victory with two scoreless innings in relief, but had to pitch out of a jam in the bottom of the 10th when the Diamondbacks loaded the bases with one out. He got Ildemaro Vargas to fly out, and then struck out David Peralta swinging to end the game.

The Rockies tied it at 4-4 on Tony Wolters' pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the ninth off Arizona closer Greg Holland, who was pitching for the first time in a week. But Daniel Murphy grounded into an inning-ending double play with runners at first and third.

Charlie Blackmon and Desmond homered for the Rockies, who have won eight in a row over the Diamondbacks.

Christian Walker's two-run pinch-hit home run keyed a three-run sixth, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks take a 4-3 lead.

Ketel Marte had four hits and tied a club record for consecutive three-hit games with his fourth. Peralta drove in Marte with a single in the sixth.

Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray pitched 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits with 9 strikeouts and 5 walks.

Blackmon hit the second pitch of the game into the seats in right field, his fifth leadoff home run of the season and 35th of his career. Desmond's solo shot came in the fifth, his 10th of the season.

The Diamondbacks tied it at 1 in the bottom of the first inning on Eduardo Escobar's sacrifice fly.

Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman was done at the 82-pitch mark with two outs in the third after he hit Nick Ahmed with a pitch. Hoffman allowed 1 run on 3 hits, walked 4, struck out 5 and threw a pair of wild pitches in his shortest outing of the season.

The Rockies made it 2-1 following a leadoff walk to Arenado to open the fourth. Arenado made it to second base on a long fly out and scored on Ryan McMahon's two-out double.

NATIONALS 7, PHILLIES 4 Anthony Rendon and Victor Robles homered in a four-run sixth inning, and host Washington beat Philadelphia.

CUBS 7, METS 4 Adbert Alzolay tossed four innings of dazzling relief in his major league debut and the offense broke through with a six-run third as Chicago beat New York.

REDS 7, BREWERS 1 Jose Iglesias homered and drove in four runs, Tanner Roark allowed one run over six solid innings and Cincinnati beat host Milwaukee.

MARLINS 7, CARDINALS 6 (11) JT Riddle hit a two-run home run in the 11th inning, Zac Gallen was effective in his major league debut and visiting Miami beat St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 4, INDIANS 2 Elvis Andrus homered and had an RBI triple to back another impressive home start by Mike Minor as host Texas earned a series split with Cleveland.

YANKEES 10, ASTROS 6 Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered in a hurry, connecting in a six-run fourth inning that powered New York over visiting Houston.

BLUE JAYS 7, ANGELS 5 (10) Billy McKinney's two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th lifted host Toronto over Los Angeles.

ROYALS 4, TWINS 1 Alex Gordon had a two-run single and Lucas Duda added an RBI single as Kansas City jumped on Jake Odorizzi in the first inning and beat visiting Minnesota.

Sports on 06/21/2019