In Philadelphia, 72 officers in hot water

The Philadelphia Police Department has placed 72 officers on desk duty, and some are likely to be fired, the police commissioner said Wednesday, amid an investigation into racially prejudiced or otherwise offensive Facebook posts by the city’s officers.

Commissioner Richard Ross said at a news conference that he expected at least “several dozen” of the officers to be disciplined and others fired after a review of their posts, which will be conducted by an independent law firm. He said the department had never in his memory taken so many officers off the street at once.

“We’ve talked about from the outset how disturbing, how disappointing and upsetting these posts are,” Ross told reporters. “They will undeniably impact police-community relations.”

The move is part of the continuing fallout from the publication this month of a database that cataloged thousands of social media posts by current and former officers from several departments across the country.

A Section on 06/21/2019