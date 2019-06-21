Interviews, audio, lead to sexual assault charge against Arkansas man

A 38-year-old man faces a felony sexual assault charge following allegations that he touched an 8-year-old child inappropriately, according to a Friday news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

Joseph Nicholas Desparrois, of the Gassville area, is charged with second-degree sexual assault.

A mother reported to the sheriff's office March 26 that her daughter told her that Desparrois touched her inappropriately, the release states.

The complaint was submitted to the state Child Abuse Hotline, and the case was accepted for investigation. The child was interviewed and described sexual acts performed on her, authorities said.

The mother provided an audio recording of her speaking with Desparrois. In the recording, the release states, Desparrois can be heard admitting to inappropriate acts against the child.

The victim's grandmother told authorities that Desparrois called her months prior and asked that the matter not be reported, so he would not be sent to prison, the release states.

Desparrois was arrested Friday afternoon, and is charged with second-degree sexual assault, according to the release. He is being held in lieu of $35,000 bond, and is expected appear in Baxter County Circuit Court later this month.