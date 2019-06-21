Lineman looking forward to Hogs' barbecue

University of Arkansas offensive line target Brady Ward will make his second trip to Fayetteville in July and has plans for a third visit.

Ward, 6-7, 310 pounds, of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal, visited the Hogs in February and is planning to visit again for a July 26 barbecue with numerous commitments and targets attending.

"Building more closer relationships and seeing more of Fayetteville," Ward said of what he wants to experience on the visit. "I want to spend some time with some of the commits."

Two of the commitments, quarterback Chandler Morris and offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford are talking to Ward and have plans to attend the event.

"They talk to me about committing and helping them build something at Arkansas," Ward said, "Lately, we've been talking about hanging out at the barbecue."

Ward has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon, North Carolina and numerous others.

His father, Brian, was an offensive lineman for LSU in the early 1990s.

Coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry have made him feel like a wanted man, he said.

"Coach Fry has been recruiting me pretty hard, and we are looking forward to seeing each other," Ward said. "Coach Morris as well. He's let me know how important I am to this class and how he is looking forward to seeing me."

Ward, who was named to the second-team MaxPreps Football Junior All-American Team, is flattered by Morris and Fry's consistent communication.

"It means a lot," he said. "Coach Morris and Coach Fry are good people. They have a great plan for what they want to accomplish at Arkansas."

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Ward a 4-star prospect. Ward also is planning to take an official visit to Arkansas.

"I am during the season," Ward said. "We haven't decided the date yet."

Ward originally thought of announcing his college decision before his senior season.

"It was going to be before the season, but maybe at the end," Ward said.

Hogs make DL's cut

The University of Arkansas made the cut for one of the nation's top defensive linemen, Omari Thomas, earlier this weekend.

Thomas, 6-4, 296 pounds, of Memphis Briarcrest Christian, had more than 30 scholarship offers before cutting down the list to Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Auburn on Monday.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 121 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. The Hogs are recruiting him as a defensive tackle.

Thomas has made several visits to Fayetteville, including the LSU game in the fall and his latest trip on March 9.

"I feel comfortable and I like the staff of the school and I feel I can contribute early," Thomas said of why the Hogs made his list.

He said the Hogs will receive one of his five official visits.

