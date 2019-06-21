Man arrested in break-in at pizza parlor

HOT SPRINGS -- A habitual offender with 13 prior felony convictions, including multiple burglaries, was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges in the burglary of Rod's Pizza Cellar earlier this month.

Derrick Craig Thomas, 50, who lists a Jefferson Street address, was arrested shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of School Street and charged with felony counts of commercial burglary, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and theft of property over $1,000, punishable by up to six years, and a misdemeanor count of first-degree criminal mischief.

Thomas, who also had a warrant for failure to appear, is still in custody and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, on June 5, the owner of Rod's Pizza Cellar reported a burglary and posted several photographs and video of two suspects on the restaurant's Facebook page asking if anyone could identify them.

The owner was contacted by one of Thomas' relatives, who said she felt he was one of the suspects.

The affidavit notes that the video shows two men outside the restaurant's drive-through window. One is seen wearing an orange or bright red hat, blue pants, black gloves and a gray long-sleeve shirt breaking the window, then both men entering the business, according to the affidavit.

The same suspect in the hat is seen breaking an office window and then taking items from the safe. It was estimated that between $200 and $2,000 was taken from the safe.

