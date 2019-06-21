Mexican restaurant El Mezcal opens in Little Rock’s Hillcrest

El Mezcal, a high-end Mexican restaurant, opens at 11 a.m. today in the former Afterthought Bistro & Bar, 2721 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Little Rock’s Hillcrest neighborhood.

Partner Vicente Hernandez said earlier this week he was waiting for the landlord to replace the windows with tempered glass. His partner, Ramiro Valadez, is a member of the family that operates central Arkansas’ four Cantina Cinco de Mayo restaurants.

Hernandez says the restaurant will be serving an authentic Mexican menu and the bar program will focus on the agave-based Mexican liquor that is the restaurant’s namesake. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.