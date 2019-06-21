Texas Rangers' Drew Smyly wipes his face as he walks to the dugout after turning the ball over during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Smyly gave up three solo home runs to the Indians in the inning. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

RANGERS

Ex-Hog Smyly DFA'd

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Drew Smyly struck out the last batter he faced for the Texas Rangers. That came right after the veteran left-hander, who already had lost his spot in the starting rotation, allowed three consecutive home runs in a five-pitch span.

Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday, two days after his last appearance.

After not pitching in the majors the past two seasons because of Tommy John surgery, Smyly, 30, was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA in 13 games (9 starts) with the Rangers.

"He's coming off injury, and I don't think the expectations were overly high, but I think it honestly didn't work out," Manager Chris Woodward said. "He was fighting to figure things out. I think it's just best for him, and honestly best for us, to just have him move on."

The Rangers made the move before their series finale against Cleveland, when they also optioned left-hander Joe Palumbo to Class AAA Nashville after he was the loser Wednesday night. Texas brought up a pair of lefties, Kyle Bird and Locke St. John, for St. John's possible big league debut.

Smyly allowed 19 home runs in 511/3 innings. In his last appearance Tuesday, in a 10-3 loss to the Indians, he took over in the fourth and needed 32 pitches to get through the inning. He was gone in the seventh after the first three Cleveland batters went deep before he struck out Mike Freeman.

Smyly is 32-32 with a 4.13 ERA in 169 major league games (94 starts) for the Detroit Tigers (2012-14), Tampa Bay (2014-16) and Texas. The Rays traded him to Seattle before the 2017 season, and he had Tommy John surgery that summer.

METS

New coaches hired

CHICAGO -- The New York Mets have fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez and named Phil Regan interim pitching coach, Ricky Bones interim bullpen coach and Jeremy Accardo pitching strategist.

New York announced the moves Thursday before its game against the Chicago Cubs.

The 82-year-old Regan has been the Mets' minor league assistant pitching coordinator since 2016 after spending 2009-15 as the pitching coach for St. Lucie of the Florida State League. The former pitcher managed the Baltimore Orioles during the 1995 season.

Bones began this year as the pitching coach for St. Lucie. He was the Mets' bullpen coach from 2012-18.

Accardo was in his first full season as the Mets' minor league pitching coordinator.

ROYALS

SS Mondesi on 10-day IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals will navigate the final days of June without their shortstop.

The team placed Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list ahead of Thursday's series opener with the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Mondesi exited Tuesday's game because of what he described as groin tightness.

"It was when I was sitting down in the dugout," Mondesi said after Tuesday's game. "After I ran, I was feeling good. But after I ran and all that, I sat down in the dugout [and] I felt it was getting tight."

In his place, the Royals summoned infielder Humberto Arteaga from Class AAA Omaha. To make room for Arteaga on the 40-man roster, the team designated pitcher Ben Lively for assignment.

Occupying the second or third spot in the batting order this year, Mondesi is hitting .269 with 6 home runs, a major league-leading 8 triples and 44 RBI. He also leads MLB with 27 stolen bases.

NATIONALS

Protective netting to be extended

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals will extend their protective netting during the All-Star break after recent injuries in baseball increased the focus on fan safety.

Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner announced the changes in a letter to fans on Thursday. Lerner says the club will replace the current protection with more transparent netting and extend it to just short of the foul poles in the left and right field corners.

Lerner referenced a 4-year-old girl who was struck by a line drive at an Astros-Cubs game last month.

The Chicago White Sox said Tuesday they will extend the protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field to the foul poles at some point this season.

At the urging of Major League Baseball, all 30 teams expanded their protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts at the start of the 2018 season. Several fans were injured by foul balls in 2017.

Drew Smyly

