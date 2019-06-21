GOLF

6-way tie for lead

Zack Sucher made a 9-foot birdie putt in the last group of the day on the par-4 18th for a 6-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead on a rainy Thursday at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Conn. Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon, Mackenzie Hughes, Abraham Ancer and Kyoung-Hoon Lee matched Sucher at TPC River Highlands. Lee had his lowest round on the PGA Tour. Paul Casey, who gave up a four-shot lead in the final round a year ago, topped the group at 65. Defending champion Bubba Watson opened with a 69 in his bid for his fourth Travelers title. Two-time champion Phil Mickelson shot a 67 and Brooks Koepka, coming off his runner-up finish in the U.S. Open, had a 71. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 67. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 3-over 73.

Ex-Hog shares lead

Former Arkansas Razorback Taylor Moore shot a 7-under 63 to share the first-round lead Thursday in the Korn Ferry Tour's Wichita Open at Wichita, Kan. Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm based in Los Angeles, is the new umbrella sponsor of what was previously the Web.com Tour. Henrik Norlander, Michael Hebert and Will Cannon share the lead with Moore at 63. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is tied for fifth, one stroke behind, with Erik Compton and Kevin Dougherty. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) each shot a 66. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) and Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) each had a 67. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot an even-par 70.

TENNIS

Federer advances

Roger Federer survived a scare in his bid for a record-extending 10th Halle Open title with a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5 win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Thursday at Halle, Germany. The Swiss great was in control after taking his third set point in the opener and starting the second set with a break. But Tsonga, who won their only previous meeting on grass at Wimbledon in 2011, managed to break twice to force the decider. Both players stayed on serve until Federer broke for a 6-5 lead and won the match with his seventh ace. Federer, who lost last year's final to Borna Coric, next faces Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon warmup tournament. The Spaniard defeated Richard Gasquet 6-1, 6-4. Federer already has the best grass-court record in the Open era with 18 titles, and the 37-year-old can set a personal record with his 10th at a single event in Halle. Also Thursday, home favorite Alexander Zverev defeated American Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-5, and Stuttgart Open champion Matteo Berrettini beat Italian compatriot Andreas Seppi 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Osaka out at Classic

Naomi Osaka lost in straight sets at the Birmingham Classic grass-court tournament in Birmingham, England, on Thursday -- and could soon lose her No. 1 ranking, too. The two-time Grand Slam champion from Japan never looked comfortable in a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Yulia Putintseva in the second round, choosing to sit on the court instead of her chair at changes of ends. Osaka would have guaranteed holding onto top spot in the rankings heading into Wimbledon, which starts July 1, by reaching the final in Birmingham but she could now be ousted by No. 2 Ashleigh Barty. The newly crowned French Open champion beat Jennifer Brady 6-3, 6-1 in a match interrupted by rain to advance to the quarterfinals. Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion, joined Barty in the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Wang Qiang.

MOTOR SPORTS

Penske to receive medal

President Donald Trump said he's awarding a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, arguably the most powerful man in American motorsports. "He's very deserving. He's a great gentleman," Trump said as he made the announcement Thursday at the White House. "I've known him a long time, and a very brilliant guy." Trump said he spoke with Penske, 82, on Thursday to inform him and that Penske is "very thrilled" to be receiving the nation's highest commendation for a civilian. Penske celebrated his record 18th victory as a car owner at the Indianapolis 500 in May with driver Simon Pagenaud, a feat that earned Penske his second trip to the White House this year. Trump did not say when Penske's ceremony will be held. Penske had no immediate comment.

BASKETBALL

Okafor's option

A person familiar with the situation said the New Orleans Pelicans have picked up a team option on center Jahlil Okafor's contract through next season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team did not announce the transaction. The 6-foot-11 Okafor, drafted third overall by Philadelphia in 2015, averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in largely a reserve role for New Orleans last season, but he often thrived when he started or played significant minutes. He scored 10 or more points 21 times last season -- including in five of his final six games -- and finished with 30 points in regular-season finale. His productivity in New Orleans represented a turnaround from two seasons ago, when he says he struggled with depression and averaged 6.3 points in a season split between Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

Cav's owner out of hospital

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was released from Beaumont Hospital outside Detroit on Wednesday after suffering a stroke last month, according to a prepared statement from Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner distributed by the team Thursday. Gilbert, 57, will continue his recovery at an in-patient rehabilitation center, the statement said. On the morning of May 26, a family friend drove Gilbert to the hospital, where he suffered a stroke and underwent a catheter-based procedure, according to a previous statement from Farner. In a June 5 update, Farner said Gilbert's recovery "will take time." Gilbert is the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans Inc. and Rock Ventures LLC and has spearheaded the revitalization of downtown Detroit. He was not involved in Thursday night's NBA draft.

FOOTBALL

No changes to new rule

The NFL competition committee has decided against making any changes to the new rule for reviewing pass interference, the league announced Thursday. That means the rule stands as approved by NFL owners in March. Owners decided in May to let the competition committee consult with coaches and decide whether to refine the rule further. During the rule's one-year trial this season, coaches still can challenge until the two-minute warning of each half or overtime. Then a replay official will be responsible for any reviews. But that replay official will need "clear and obvious visual evidence" to review and overturn potential pass interference in an attempt to avoid too many stoppages, and that official will have only the angles on the television broadcast available to overturn an on-field decision. Pass interference still is defined as an act significantly hindering the opportunity to make a play on a ball, and all pass plays will be subject to review. The committee also decided against exempting Hail Mary passes, so those plays will be reviewed following the on-field officiating guidelines.

OLYMPICS

New name for USOC

The U.S. Olympic Committee is changing its name to include the Paralympic movement. The organization will be known as the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee under a change approved Thursday by the board of directors. The name will be seen immediately on social media platforms and soon in signs at the U.S. training center in Colorado Springs, Col., along with other properties. CEO Sarah Hirshland said the decision reflects a "continuation of our long-standing commitment to create an inclusive environment for Team USA athletes." Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, called it a "historic moment" for the Paralympic movement in the United States. In September, the board voted to increase the monetary awards for medal-earning U.S. Paralympic athletes to match those of U.S. Olympic athletes who win medals.

