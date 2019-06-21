Officials warn of heat as thousands in Arkansas remain without power

Weather officials warned of temperatures that will feel hotter than 100 degrees Friday, as thousands of people remained without electricity 36 hours after powerful storms swept through Little Rock and other parts of Arkansas.

Some 30,000 statewide customers didn’t have power on Friday, and roughly half of them are listed in Pulaski County, according to utility provider Entergy. That’s down from roughly 65,000 who reported outages Thursday morning.

But it could be days before hundreds of people in Little Rock have power again, according to Entergy estimates. Some areas in the capital city and across Arkansas suffered major damage and are expected to have power restored as late as Sunday night.

Weather officials warned that Friday afternoon’s heat index — which measures how hot the air feels when the humidity is factored in — could exceed 105 degrees for the southern two-thirds of Arkansas. A heat advisory was set for the area from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

National Weather Service meteorologist Lance Pyle said the agency expects hot temperatures to last through the weekend.

“Try to stay cool, stay inside, stay in the shade,” he said. “If you’re in a house, it gets warm in there, but you don’t want to be in the direct sunlight either.”

Weather officials recorded strong winds Wednesday night. The storms tore down trees and saw lightning strikes damage electrical infrastructure in Little Rock and other Arkansas cities along its path.

Michael Considine, Entergy’s vice president for customer service, said the company is working on “restoring power safely and as quick as we can.”

“We don’t want our customers to be without power any more than they don’t want to be,” he said.

The weather service forecasted actual temperatures in the 90s on Saturday and mid-80s on Sunday. But the heat index will feel much hotter, Pyle said.

Neighborhood community centers in Little Rock will be open Friday and Saturday for people needing to cool off. Many close by 9 p.m. and some aren't open on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Arkansas Red Cross said people who cannot be without air conditioning can also call its hotline to get connected to resources.

Other parts of Arkansas are expected to have power restored before areas in Little Rock, according to Entergy estimates.

About 20,000 customers, mainly in southwest Little Rock, reported outages. Entergy said it expects to have 90% of power restored in that area by the end of the day on Saturday.

An outage map also notes some pockets of the city won’t see its restored power until Sunday night.

“The majority of customers will have power before that,” Considine said

Thousands of Entergy crewmen from surrounding states are clearing downed poles and replacing trees that fell on powerlines, he said.



He estimated that more than 100 downed power poles and potentially thousands of miles of wire needed to be inspected.

Entergy spokeswoman Alison Nelson said the amount of damage in Little Rock was significantly higher than in other parts of the state.

She added that crews frequently had to circle back after finding other damage, such as downed trees in yards, that kept them from restoring power.

The sudden surge of storms caught the company off guard.

“It happened so quickly, and we went from zero to 82,000 outages in minutes,” she said.