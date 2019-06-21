Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search In the news Latest Traffic #Gazette200 Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Man arrested after trying to pull over detective

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:11 p.m. 0comments

UPLAND, Calif. — Police say they arrested a man on suspicion of impersonating a police officer after he tried to pull over a real police detective in Southern California.

KABC-TV reported Friday that a Jeep Wrangler with red and blue flashing lights tried to stop a Rancho Cucamonga detective who was driving an unmarked car in Upland.

Police say the detective turned on his lights and siren to stop the Jeep after realizing the driver wasn't an officer.

Police say the lights purchased online were installed on the Jeep's front grill and made to resemble an undercover police vehicle.

Police arrested 23-year-old Imroj Singh on the misdemeanor charge. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT