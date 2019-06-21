RoughRiders get four runs in fourth, top Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- The Frisco RoughRiders used a four-run fourth and stellar pitching to top the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-1 in their series opener at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday.

The RoughRiders grabbed an early 2-0 lead courtesy of back-to-back RBI knocks from 3-4 hitters Preston Beck and Juremi Profar. Beck brought home the first run of the game on an RBI triple, and Profar followed with an RBI single.

Michael De Leon drove in the first run of the fourth with an RBI single, and Michael Lopes drove in the second with an RBI sacrifice fly. Josh Altmann added to the lead with a two-out double that scored two and extended Frisco's lead to 6-0.

Blake Bass started for Frisco and allowed two hits over three scoreless innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

Yoel Espinal replaced Bass to start the fourth, threw four innings and allowed one run on one hit, a solo home run from Naturals' Emmanuel Rivera.

"We gave up too many, too early and played catch-up the whole game," Naturals interim manager Eduardo Rodriguez said. "Couldn't put anything together."

Short Hops

• Frisco's 1-4 hitters all had at least one RBI.

• Bryan Brickhouse threw two scoreless innings in his Double-A pitching debut.

• Texas Rangers' 20-year-old top prospect Leody Taveras made his debut for the RoughRiders, going 0-for-2 with an RBI

On Deck

Ofreidy Gomez (4-4, 3.73 ERA) will take the mound for Northwest Arkansas against Frisco's Tyler Phillips (0-5, 7.48 ERA) in the second of the four-game stint tonight at Arvest Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

