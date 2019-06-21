State Sports Briefs

BASEBALL

Ex-Fayetteville pitcher transferring to UA

Former Fayetteville High School pitcher Miller Pleimann is transferring to the University of Arkansas after one season at Wichita State.

Pleimann, a 6-4, 190-pound right-hander, will appeal for immediate eligibility at Arkansas after a coaching change at Wichita State. Pleimann said Todd Butler, his head coach at Wichita State and a former Arkansas assistant coach from 2006-13, helped him through the transfer process.

If his appeal is denied, Pleimann would have to redshirt the 2020 season and would be eligible as a redshirt sophomore in 2021.

At Wichita State, Pleimann pitched in 16 games, mostly as a reliever. He had a 6.41 ERA, 14 strikeouts and 13 walks in 191/3 innings with the Shockers. He recorded one save.

Pleimann throws a four-seam fastball, a change-up and a slider. At Wichita State, his fastball was clocked between 87-92 mph. He committed to the Shockers prior to his junior season at Fayetteville.

-- Matt Jones

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UCA announces 2019-20 schedule

The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team released its 2019-20 schedule Thursday.

The Sugar Bears will open the season with a high-profile matchup against Tennessee in Knoxville on Nov. 7, before welcoming Hendrix College to the Farris Center in Conway on Nov. 12 for their home opener.

UCA is also set to face the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Nov. 16 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. Dubbed the Governor's I-40 Showdown, it will be the first time that the two schools have played each other in over 30 years and their first meeting as NCAA Division I teams.

Road trips to Tulane, Northern Kentucky and Texas A&M are also slated on UCA's non-conference schedule.

"We're going to be tested a lot early on. It's going to be difficult," eighth-year UCA Coach Sandra Rushing said in a statement.

"You've got maybe the most storied program out there in Tennessee, Coach [Joe] Foley does an incredible job at Little Rock and they're always loaded. ... But these are the types of games our girls need to play in, the competition level they need to face to see what it takes to get where we're trying to be."

UCA's Southland Conference opener is set for Dec. 18 at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, and the regular-season finale is March 7 at home against Northwestern (La.) State.

UCA will also play 20 Southland Conference games this season. Previously, the league only played 18 conference games.

The Sugar Bears are looking to bounce back from a 12-18 finish last season. UCA also finished tied for eighth in the Southland with a 6-12 record.

-- Trenton Daeschner

GOLF

Matthews wins ASGA Women's Amateur

University of Arkansas redshirt freshman Brooke Matthews of Rogers shot a 3-under-par 69 on Thursday to win the Arkansas State Golf Association's Women's Amateur championship at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.

Matthews finished the tournament with a 7-under 137, the only player to finish below par in the two-day tournament. Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock was second with a 1-over 145.

Little Rock's Katelyn Dunstan (7 over) was third, followed by Clarksville's MaKenzie Douglas and Conway's Casey Ott who tied for fourth at 8 over.

Lilly Thomas of Bentonville was 9 over, while Gracen Blount of Hot Springs and Tanna Richard of Fort Smith tied for seventh at 11 over. Maumelle's Allie Weiner was ninth with a 14-over 158.

Other winners Thursday included Christie Mahl (Open Division) of Branch, Lulong Radler (Senior) of Fayetteville and Pamela Evans (Masters) of Maumelle.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

