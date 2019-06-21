Teens get 10 years in Arkansas convenience store robbery

Jadan T. West, 18, and Javorius K. Grissom, 19, were each sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery and theft over $5,000 stemming from a Nov. 7, 2018, armed stick-up at 407 W. Main Street’s Dixie Mart in Magnolia (pictured above). - Photo by J.D. Bailey

A pair of Arkansas teenagers who last November robbed a man at gunpoint at W. Main Street’s Dixie Mart in Magnolia were each issued 10-year prison sentences Thursday in Columbia County Circuit Court.

The terms were handed down after both Jadan T. West, 18, of Waldo and Javorius K. Grissom, 19, of Magnolia each pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and theft of property over $5,000. They were also charged with breaking or entering, criminal mischief-first degree, and theft by receiving-firearm, but the counts were not prosecuted as part of the state-negotiated plea deal.

The co-defendants, also half-brothers, were set to go to a jury trial in late July if a plea was not issued by June 20. West was represented by public defense attorney Daren Nelson, while Grissom was represented by Texarkana attorney Garnet E. Norwood.

West and Grissom were arrested Nov. 8, 2018. According to a Magnolia Police Department affidavit, the armed robbery and fleeing incident occurred after the victim stopped at the 407 W. Main Street Dixie Mart in Magnolia to purchase a lottery scratch-off ticket, left his truck locked but running, then was approached by the two teenagers — one wearing a camouflage face-cover and black hood and the other was shrouded in a red hoodie — as he neared his vehicle.

“[The victim] said he saw a shadow coming around the back of his truck and that was when he saw the first individual,” the affidavit said.

The victim later recounted to police that one of the men threatened to shoot him during the incident.

Once the Ford truck was taken, the two men fled along Vine Street toward Lafayette County.

Eyewitnesses saw the Dixie Mart exchange and video footage was pulled from the convenience store, court documents said.

Authorities later learned that the stolen vehicle was wrecked near Lafayette County Road 21 and that the two men had fled the area on foot. Evidence discovered inside the truck included a Social Security card with Grissom’s name on it. He and West were located the following day near Buckner and taken into custody.

During sentencing on Thursday, Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. asked West whether he or Grissom knew the victim of the armed robbery. West, barely audible, only replied, “No.”

Both defendants were also issued probationary suspended imposition of sentence terms and ordered to pay their part of $12,246 in restitution.

“That amount represents the damage caused to the truck,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.

The state’s attorney also said the victim sustained no injuries the night of Nov. 7, 2018.

The judge followed most of the state-negotiated terms of sentencing but adjusted the SIS term, extending it from 10 years to 20 years. His reasoning, as explained in detail to the defendants, stemmed from the fact that he did not believe 10 years gave the defendants enough time to adequately meet their restitution requirements once they parole out of prison.

He instead said that the added time would help the parties avoid any potential future revocation charges for not adhering to court orders. He also stated that when the amounts are paid in full, if that should occur before the 20 years, the court would be willing to revise the SIS counts accordingly.

“After you parole out and you get these other obligations taken care of, I don’t mind terminating the SIS early,” the judge said. “… It doesn’t affect at all your parole eligibility.”

In total, West and Grissom were each given 225 days of jail-time credit. According to Arkansas code, inmates convicted of violent crimes, which include aggravated robbery, are eligible for parole after serving 70 percent of their issued sentence.