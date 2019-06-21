Trump OK'd, then halted Iran strikes

Calling Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone “a new fly in the ointment,” President Donald Trump said Thursday that “this country will not stand for it.” Trump made his comments during a White House meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (top, from left), national security adviser John Bolton and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for downing a U.S. surveillance drone, but pulled back from launching them Thursday night after a day of escalating tensions.

As late as 6 p.m. Thursday, military and diplomatic officials were expecting a strike, after intense discussions and debate at the White House among the president's top national security officials and congressional leaders, according to multiple senior administration officials involved in or briefed on the deliberations.

Officials said the president had initially approved attacks on a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries, according to The New York Times.

But the action was then abruptly called off for the evening, putting a halt to what would have been the president's third military action against targets in the Middle East. Trump had struck twice at targets in Syria, in 2017 and 2018.

It was not clear whether Trump simply changed his mind on the strikes or whether the administration altered course because of logistics or strategy. It was also not clear whether the attacks might still go forward.

Asked about the plans for a strike and the decision to hold back, the White House declined to comment, as did Pentagon officials. No government officials asked The New York Times to withhold this article.

The retaliation plan was intended as a response to the shooting down of the unmanned, $130 million surveillance drone that was struck Thursday morning by an Iranian surface-to-air missile in the Gulf of Oman, according to a senior administration official who was briefed on the military planning and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential plans.

The strike was set to take place just before dawn today in Iran to minimize risk to the Iranian military or to civilians.

But military officials received word Thursday evening that the strike was off, at least temporarily.

The possibility of a retaliatory strike hung over Washington for much of the day. Officials in both countries traded accusations about the location of the drone when it was destroyed.

Earlier Thursday, Trump tweeted that "Iran made a very big mistake!"

He later told reporters, "I have a feeling ... that it was a mistake made by somebody" who, he suggested, was acting without orders from Iran's leadership. "I find it hard to believe it was intentional" on the part of the leadership, he said. Rather, Trump said, "I imagine that it was a general or somebody that made a mistake." He added: "I think it could have been somebody that was loose and stupid... . It was a very foolish move."

Speaking at a White House meeting with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump said the drone was over international waters and that everything has been "scientifically documented." Asked about a possible response, he said, "Let's see what happens."

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement that it targeted the drone -- which it identified as an RQ-4 Global Hawk -- inside Iranian airspace over the southern province of Hormozgan, next to the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Nearly a quarter of the world's oil passes through the waterway, which connects Middle East energy producers to markets around the globe.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed the incident Thursday but denied that the aircraft was in Iranian airspace.

Late Thursday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced on Twitter that it has barred U.S.-registered aircraft from operating over parts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman "due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions."

EMERGENCY MEETING

The White House invited a bipartisan group of top congressional leaders to an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon on Iran. Among those who attended were Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate intelligence and armed services committees.

"I think it's a dangerous situation," Pelosi told reporters Thursday. "This is a dangerous neighborhood."

She warned against actions that could damage the country's interest in the region. "Let's make sure that we don't have a beating of the drum for something without the clarity of fact involved," she added.

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said congressional leaders urged the president to work with U.S. allies. They stressed the "need for de-escalation" and cautioned the administration about "the risk of unintended consequences" amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

"The president certainly listened to what we had to say," the California Democrat said.

"U.S. Central Command can confirm that a U.S. Navy ... aircraft was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while operating in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz," a Central Command spokesman, Navy Capt. Bill Urban, said in a statement.

A U.S. official confirmed later that the U.S. was attempting to recover pieces of the drone from a debris field said to be in international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Urban said the drone, an RQ-4A Global Hawk, was shot down early Thursday. "Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false," he said. "This was an unprovoked attack on a U.S. surveillance asset in international airspace."

Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon via telephone feed, Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, head of U.S. air forces in the Middle East, said the drone was flying in the vicinity of recent attacks and did not at any time veer into Iranian airspace. In what he also characterized as an "unprovoked attack," he said Iran's Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from an area close to Goruk, Iran.

He said the drone, which was flying at high altitude, was 21 miles from the nearest point on Iran's coast. "This dangerous and escalatory attack was irresponsible and occurred in the vicinity of established air corridors between Dubai and Muscat, Oman, possibly endangering innocent civilians," Guastella said.

It marks the second time this month that the U.S. military has confirmed the shoot-down of a drone, after the June 6 loss of an MQ-9 Reaper drone that the Pentagon said was shot down by Houthi forces from Yemen that are allied with Iran.

But the downing of an RQ-4 is more significant, considering its size and value. With a wingspan of 131 feet, each Global Hawk is worth more than $100 million, packed with sensors and able to fly at high altitudes of more than 55,000 feet to observe broad areas for periods that can stretch longer than a day.

'MESSAGE TO AMERICA'

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guard's chief commander, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, called the downing of the drone "a clear message to America."

"Our borders are Iran's red line, and we will react strongly against any aggression," Salami said Thursday in remarks carried by Iranian state television.

"Iran is not seeking war with any country, but we are fully prepared to defend Iran," he said.

Iran's Mashregh news agency, which is close to the Revolutionary Guard, reported that the drone was shot down by the Guards' Sevom Khordad missile defense system.

The Guard said in an updated statement that the U.S. drone had "left a base in the southern Persian Gulf" and was heading toward Iran's Chabahar port "in full secrecy, violating the rules of international aviation."

"While returning to the western Hormuz Strait's region, the drone violated Iran's airspace and engaged in information-gathering and spying," the statement said. It said the aircraft was shot down at 4:05 a.m. Iranian time while it was "over Iranian territory."

"We warn of the consequences of such illegal and provocative measures," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, state TV reported.

At its narrowest, the strait is just 21 nautical miles wide, and ships passing through it must enter the territorial waters of Iran and Oman. Under the rule of the shah in 1959, Iran extended its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles and declared that it would recognize only "innocent passage" through the area, essentially excluding warships engaging in activities deemed hostile. Oman also claimed a 12-mile territorial limit in 1972 and later demanded that foreign warships obtain permission to pass through its waters. The United States does not recognize any restrictions on transit through the strait.

Iran's foreign affairs minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, posted a Twitter message in which he gave what he said were precise coordinates for where the U.S. drone was targeted. "At 00:14 U.S. drone took off from UAE in stealth mode and violated Iranian airspace," he said in a tweet. "We've retrieved sections of the U.S. military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down."

The GPS coordinates released by Zarif would put the drone 8 miles off Iran's coast, so inside the 12 nautical miles from shore that Iran claims as territorial waters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged caution, warning any war between Iran and the U.S. would be a "catastrophe for the region as a minimum."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged support for U.S. efforts to halt what he called escalating Iranian provocations.

"In the last 24 hours, Iran has intensified its aggression against the United States and against all of us," he said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf region have been rising since a Japanese and a Norwegian tanker were attacked last week near the Strait of Hormuz. The Trump administration has blamed Iran for the attacks, at least one of which was carried out using a limpet mine similar to those previously displayed at Iranian military parades.

Iran has denied involvement and called the accusation "unfair" and "a lie."

The U.S. Central Command said that a modified Iranian SA-7 surface-to-air missile was fired at an MQ-9 reaper drone over the Gulf of Oman as it surveilled the attack on the Japanese tanker, Kokuka Courageous, on June 13.

Information for this article was contributed by Erin Cunningham, Dan Lamothe, Missy Ryan and William Branigin of The Washington Post; by Helene Cooper, Michael D. Shear, Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Eric Schmitt, Michael Crowley and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times; and by Nasser Karimi, Jon Gambrell and Deb Riechmann of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (center, left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leave a closed security briefing on Iran on Thursday. “I think it’s a dangerous situation,” Pelosi told reporters, warning against action that could damage U.S. interests in the region. “This is a dangerous neighborhood.”

Photo by AP/ALEX BRANDON

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan arrives Thursday for a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. Shanahan, who is stepping down soon, is carrying a folder marked “secret.”

Photo by The New York Times/U.S. Air Force

This Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk shown in an undated image is similar to the Navy drone that Iran shot down Thursday near the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo by Sepahnews

Hossein Salami

A Section on 06/21/2019