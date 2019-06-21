U.S. dominates rival Sweden

Megan Rapinoe (right) plants a kiss on United States teammate Lindsey Horan after Horan scored a goal during the Americans’ victory over Sweden on Thursday at the Women’s World Cup in Le Havre, France.

LE HAVRE, France -- The United States is showing just how fiercely it is prepared to defend its Women's World Cup title.

The Americans faced their toughest test of the tournament on Thursday night and dominated in a 2-0 victory over Sweden, the rivals that stunned them in the last Olympics.

The U.S. went undefeated in the group stage, posting victories against Thailand and Chile before beating the Swedes, all without conceding a goal. It is the first time the Americans have shut out all their group opponents in the World Cup. They also scored a group-stage record 18 goals.

"We come here, we want to win, all the time," goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher said. "Every game we come out with that mentality: We want three points, we want to score goals, we want shutouts. That's something we take pride in."

Lindsey Horan scored within the first three minutes, the fastest goal of this tournament. The United States went up 2-0 on an own goal off Jonna Andersson in the 50th minute.

Already assured a spot in the round of 16 before the game, the United States finished atop its group and will head to Reims to face Spain on Monday. Sweden will play Canada in Paris.

The meeting was the first tournament game between the two teams since the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics. The Swedes bunkered in on defense and advanced on penalties after a 1-1 draw, handing the United States its earliest-ever exit from the Olympic tournament.

"We've been part of some very big games against them, and we haven't beaten them in a major tournament in a while. So it feels good that we can go into this tournament and we can play well against a quality side and get a result," defender Becky Sauerbrunn said.

The United States pounced on Thailand in its opener, winning 13-0 and drawing criticism for celebrating every goal even when the game was well in hand. The Americans had a more staid performance against Chile on Sunday in Paris, winning 3-0 with more muted celebrations.

Ellis made seven lineup changes for the game against Chile but for Sweden she went back to a lineup similar to the one she used in the opener. Carli Lloyd, who played every minute of the 2015 World Cup and scored three goals in a 5-2 victory over Japan in the title match, came in off the bench to start the second half.

She replaced Alex Morgan, who was involved in a couple of collisions in the first half and at one point held her right knee.

NETHERLANDS 2, CANADA 1

REIMS, France -- The Netherlands overcame Christine Sinclair's 182nd international goal to beat Canada and earn a round of 16 matchup against Japan.

Lineth Beerensteyn scored the tiebreaking goal in the 75th minute. The European champions won Group E with a 3-0 record while Canada finished second at 2-1 and will play a second-round match against Sweden or the United States, whichever winds up second in Group F.

Anouk Dekker put the Dutch ahead in the 54th minute and Sinclair tied the score in the 60th with her 10th World Cup goal. She needs just two goals two goals to tie the world record of 184 international goals set by American Abby Wambach.

Stephanie Frappart, who in April became the first woman to referee a men's Ligue 1 match, signaled for a penalty kick in the first minute after the Netherland's Desiree van Lunteren fouled Janine Beckie. But a video review determined the foul was outside the penalty area.

CAMEROON 2, NEW ZEALAND 1

MONTPELLIER, France -- Ajara Nchout Njoya scored the second of her two goals in the fifth minute of stoppage time and Cameroon beat New Zealand to advance to the round of 16.

Nchout Njoya slipped past New Zealand defender Ria Percival to curl the winning goal into the bottom right corner. She had also scored in the 57th minute to give Cameroon a 1-0 lead.

Cameroon's Aurelle Awona made it 1-1 in the 80th minute when she turned the ball into her own goal.

Cameroon has now qualified for the knockout stage in its first two World Cup appearances.

New Zealand has never gotten beyond the group stage in five World Cup appearances.

CHILE 2, THAILAND 0

RENNES, France -- Chile missed a penalty that would have sent it through to the round of 16 in a victory over Thailand.

Chile, scoreless in this tournament before the Thailand match, needed to win by three goals to advance as a third-place team. Chile and Thailand were both eliminated.

Chile was ahead 2-0 when it was awarded a penalty in stoppage time after video review showed Thailand goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing had committed a foul just before Maria Jose Urrutia's was cleared off the line by Natthakarn Chinwong.

The kick failed when Francisca Lara hit the crossbar.

Urrutia's header 10 minutes before the end of regulation gave Chile a chance at qualifying for the knockout stage in its first World Cup appearance.

Tobin Heath (bottom) of the United States scores her second goal Thursday in a 2-0 victory over Sweden at the Women’s World Cup in Le Havre, France. The U.S. won Group F with the victory and will next face Spain on Monday in the round of 16.

Sports on 06/21/2019