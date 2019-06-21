UA's Hill enters NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas point guard Justice Hill has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal to explore other basketball opportunities.

However, in a note posted on his Twitter account Thursday, Hill wrote that he hopes to meet with the Razorbacks football staff to "evaluate potential football opportunities with my Hog family."

"I'm grateful for Coach [Mike] Anderson and the staff giving me the opportunity to be a Razorback and I've enjoyed learning from Coach Musselman and the basketball staff here at Arkansas," Hill wrote. "I'm trusting in God, leaning not on my own understanding, knowing my path will be directed."

Hill (5-10, 182 pounds) committed to Anderson, Arkansas' former basketball coach, on Feb. 14, 2016, enrolled in January and practiced with the team during the latter half of the 2018-19 season.

A two-sport athlete, Hill also had football offers from Auburn, Memphis and Howard when he signed to play basketball with Arkansas in November.

He led Little Rock Christian to the Class 5A state title in football with a 52-38 victory over Pulaski Academy and was named MVP of the game.

Hill's father, Fitz Hill, was Arkansas' football recruiting coordinator from 1998-2000, the same period that Anderson was the Razorbacks' men's basketball recruiting coordinator.

He was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year after passing for 3,084 yards and 37 touchdowns. He completed 208 of 291 passes with 4 interceptions, while also rushing for 1,000 yards and 21 touchdowns on 112 carries.

Hill averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals as a sophomore and 17.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.2 steals as a junior.

