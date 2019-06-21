Woman shot 5 times outside of west Little Rock apartment, police say

A 24-year-old woman was struck by gunfire at least five times at a west Little Rock apartment following an apparent argument between her brother and his girlfriend, police said.

Responding officers found the woman lying on the ground with apparent gun wounds just after midnight outside of the Greenwood Forest Apartments in the to the 1600 block of Green Mountain Drive, police said.

The victim’s brother told investigators he had an argument with his girlfriend — identified as “Kee” — and went to the apartment to meet her with his sister, according to the police report.

When they got there, a person in the group Kee was with raised a gun and started shooting.

The gunfire struck the victim three times in her arm and twice in her stomach, police said. Medics treated her at the scene before taking her to the hospital.

Her status wasn’t immediately known Friday afternoon.

Witnesses reported hearing 15 shots and someone say: “Damn fool you killed them,” according to the report.

Investigators found multiple bullet holes in an SUV belonging to the victim’s brother, the report said.

Police spokesman Eric Barnes said detectives are still investigating the shooting but have made no arrests as of Friday afternoon.