Yelder, coach brace for their last game together

Playing in an All-Star Game is the last time a high school player represents his or her school.

For Conway guard Myia Yelder, Saturday's Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star girls basketball game at the Farris Center on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway represents more than just her final game before playing college basketball.

All-Star schedule At University of Central Arkansas, Conway TODAY’S GAMES BASEBALL Bear Stadium, DH, 4 p.m. SOFTBALL Farris Field, DH, 4 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER Estes Stadium, 5 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Farris Center, 6 p.m. BOYS SOCCER Estes Stadium, 7 p.m. SATURDAY’S GAMES GIRLS BASKETBALL Farris Center, 1 p.m. BOYS BASKETBALL Farris Center, 3 p.m. FOOTBALL Estes Stadium, 6 p.m.

It's one more opportunity for Yelder and her coach, Ashley Hutchcraft, to be together on a basketball court as they're part of the East All-Star team.

Hutchcraft, who is an assistant for the East, has coached Yelder for the past three seasons and also coached her sister Alexis Tolefree, who is currently at the University of Arkansas.

"I've been a big part of that family," said Hutchcraft, who played for the East in 2003 after playing at Guy-Perkins for her father John Hutchcraft. "I had three years with Lex and three years with Myia.

"I don't have kids, but I have a lot of kids. It's been fun to watch their story, to see them develop into great basketball players. But they're also going to be great citizens. They're both fun people to be around.

"They're going to do great in life."

The AHSCA All-Star weekend begins today on the UCA campus with baseball, softball, volleyball and boys and girls soccer. The boys and girls basketball games, as well as football will be Saturday.

Yelder is looking forward to Saturday's game, but also knows that the end is near for her and Hutchcraft to be a part of the same team.

"It is very bittersweet," Yelder said. "I'll probably cry. This is my last time representing Conway before I go to college. I'm excited and sad."

After tearing her ACL as a ninth-grader, Yelder worked her way into the Lady Wampus Cats' starting lineup as a junior and became one of the state's top players.

Yelder averaged 18 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.6 assists per game for Conway, which finished 26-5 and advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals where it lost to Bentonville.

Hutchcraft said her favorite memory of Yelder during her high school career was when she took on more of a leadership role when senior point guard Asiyha Smith was lost for the season in February with a torn ACL, which she suffered during a 6A-Central Conference game at North Little Rock.

"When she [Smith] got hurt, I wasn't sure how the season was going to go. We didn't have a lot of depth," Hutchcraft said. "Myia stepped up in that first game of the state tournament [against Rogers]. She had 27 points.

"She was the girl in the locker room that would hold the team together. It has to be one of my most proud and favorite moments."

The relationship between Yelder and Hutchcraft is bigger than basketball, Yelder said.

"Coach goes above and beyond," Yelder said. "I can call her at 2 a.m. and say, 'I need you,' and she's there. It's more than a coach-player relationship.

"She's like a second mother."

This fall, Yelder will play at Three Rivers College, a junior college in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Tolefree told Yelder that going the junior college route could be the best thing for her.

"She impacted my decision a lot," Yelder said. "She told me, 'Don't go into anything you're going to be miserable at. Go somewhere you'll have fun, but also go somewhere you'll be able to get better at and go to the next level.' "

"She had to work extremely hard to get to where she is today," Hutchcraft said. "She went from her sophomore year as a JV player to playing in the state championship game as a junior.

"Her story is about overcoming adversity and working hard. Now, she'll be playing college basketball."

But Hutchcraft gets to have one more practice and one more game with Yelder before she heads off to college.

"It's the All-Star Game. There's no pressure," Hutchcraft said. "It's one more high school game. It's at UCA. It makes it all special.

"I'm going to sit back and enjoy it. I'll maybe say a few things here and there [to Yelder]."

Sports on 06/21/2019