People check out the damage Friday after flames razed a house and match factory in Langkat, North Sumatra, Indonesia.

30 people die in match-business blaze

MEDAN, Indonesia -- At least 30 people including children were killed in a fire that swept through a house that doubled as a match factory in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, a disaster official said Friday.

Irwan Syahri, from the local disaster mitigation agency in Langkat district, said the dead included three children. He said many of the victims were burned beyond recognition.

TV footage showed the burned-out structure, its floor littered with twisted metal, blackened corrugated iron roofing and other debris.

Faisal Riza, whose wife, Marlina, died in the fire, said the workers at the match business were all women, some of whom had their children with them.

The house owner, an elderly woman identified only as Ros, told MetroTV that she had rented the property for the past four years to a businessman from the provincial capital, Medan.

Another man, Sofyan, said his wife and 10-year-old daughter died in the fire and were preventing from escaping by a locked front door that was also blocked by equipment. The fire started at the rear of the property, he and Riza said.

"Only a DNA test can confirm the bodies," said Sofyan, who uses a single name. "I want to bring them home soon regardless of their condition. I want to bury them immediately."

1,130 women freed in Chinese-led effort

BEIJING -- Chinese police rescued 1,130 abducted foreign women in the second half of last year in coordinated operations with five Southeast Asian countries, the Ministry of Public Security said Friday.

Police arrested 1,322 suspects, including 262 foreigners, on allegations of luring and kidnapping women after promising jobs or marriages, the ministry said, in what appears to be the largest such operation to date.

"In recent years, some lawless locals and foreigners have conspired to abduct women from neighboring countries and sell them as wives in China," public security spokesman Guo Lin said at a news conference in Beijing. "It's a serious violation of these women's rights and interests."

Demand for foreign brides in China has mounted in recent years. It's fueled by Beijing's one-child policy, which skewed China's gender balance for decades before the government changed it three years ago. Many men in the Chinese countryside struggle to find wives.

Marriage agents that match couples are legal and accepted practice in China, and transnational marriages have become increasingly common. However, Chinese law bans marriage agencies from introducing foreign brides to deter trafficking.

U.N. warns N. Korea escapees face return

SEOUL, South Korea -- The United Nations' independent investigator on human rights in North Korea said Friday that there are signs the country and China are strengthening their efforts to track down people who have escaped from the North.

Tomas Ojea Quintana said he raised the issue in meetings with South Korean officials and urged them to play a more active role in preventing China from sending the escapees back to North Korea.

He said he was receiving increasing numbers of accounts of fleeing North Koreans, including children, being detained in the city of Shenyang in northeastern China, and that there are signs Chinese authorities have recently strengthened their search for escapees in collaboration with the North Korean government.

"I have been raising my concern that repatriation is contrary to the principle of non-refoulement, to which China is bound to, as repatriated North Koreans are at great risk of serious human-rights violations, including torture," Quintana said at a news conference in the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Activists say there has been a recent increase in Chinese arrests of North Korean escapees and that raids on safe houses where they hide are also intensifying. In its annual World Report for 2019, Human Rights Watch said China has arrested and forcibly returned hundreds, and possibly thousands, of North Koreans to the North's security services. China refuses to consider fleeing North Koreans as refugees and does not grant the U.N. refugee agency access to them or to areas on its border with North Korea, the report said.

Egypt bans balloons over ancient sites

LUXOR, Egypt -- Egypt has suspended hot air ballooning rides over ancient sites in Luxor after strong winds took 11 tourists off course the day before and forced them to land in the country's southern desert.

Local authorities said Friday that the rides would not resume until an investigation is completed.

The tourists -- five Indians, four Chinese, a Briton and an Egyptian -- were ballooning over ancient temples when the strong winds blew them west into the desert. Their pilot managed to regain control of the balloon and they eventually landed safely.

Egyptian officials say ballooning companies are being inspected for adherence to safety measures. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.

Hot air ballooning over Luxor is popular, with balloons taking nearly 360 tourists over the city every day.

A Section on 06/22/2019