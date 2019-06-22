2 killed, 1 injured in 2 Arkansas shootings; homicides in North Little Rock, Springdale investigated

Police in Arkansas are investigating after two people were killed and another was injured in separate shootings early Saturday.

Officers responded to gunfire in the 2400 block of East Broadway Street in North Little Rock at roughly 12:40 a.m., according to a news release by North Little Rock police. Officers found a male victim lying on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release states.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

In Springdale, officers were flagged down at a Kum and Go, 1260 E. Robinson Ave., just after 3 a.m. and told there was a shooting at the neighboring McDonald’s, a news release by the Springdale Police Department states.

Police found two males with gunshot wounds in the restaurant’s parking lot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, at least one suspect left the scene in a white passenger car, police said. Witnesses told police they believed multiple people were in the fleeing vehicle, according to authorities.

Police had not released the identity of the victims in Saturday’s gun violence. Both homicides are under investigation.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of either release.