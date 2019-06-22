Filing backs rulings striking work rules

By approving Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky, President Donald Trump's administration "rewrote the Medicaid Act by regulatory fiat, overturned a half-century of administrative practice, ignored swaths of social science evidence and data, and threatened irreparable harm to the health and welfare of tens of thousands of people," attorneys who successfully challenged the requirements in court argue in a court filing.

In documents filed Thursday evening, the attorneys, representing several Medicaid recipients in the two states, urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to uphold a pair of March 27 rulings by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., that struck down the work requirements.

In those rulings, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg found that the Trump administration exceeded its authority in approving the requirements because it failed to consider how they would affect the Medicaid program's goal of providing health coverage to needy people.

Arkansas' requirement, which went into effect in June of last year, resulted in 18,164 enrollees losing their coverage for noncompliance.

Boasberg's rulings prevented as many as 5,492 more enrollees from losing coverage in April and stopped Kentucky's requirement from going into effect.

The administration and the two states have appealed, arguing in part that federal officials believed the requirements would make the Medicaid program more financially sustainable by encouraging recipients to get jobs and move off of public assistance.

The administration approved the requirements through waivers it issued under Section 1115 of the Social Security Act.

That law allows such waivers to be issued for an "experimental, pilot, or demonstration project that is likely to assist in promoting the objectives" of the Medicaid program, which Boasberg found is to provide coverage to needy people.

In the court filing Thursday, attorneys for the National Health Law Program in Washington, D.C., the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, Ala., Jonesboro-based Legal Aid of Arkansas and the Kentucky Equal Justice Center argued that the waivers can't be issued simply to enhance the financial sustainability of the program.

"To hold otherwise would mean that any Section 1115 project that cut Medicaid costs, even by slashing eligibility or reducing benefits, would promote the objectives of the program," the attorneys wrote. "That cannot be correct."

Federal and state officials also have argued that research has shown a correlation between employment and improved health.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs dispute that, saying in Thursday's filing that unstable, low-wage work has been associated with similar or worse health outcomes than no work at all.

The plaintiffs' attorneys also said that promoting health, rather than health coverage, isn't a valid reason for granting a Section 1115 waiver.

If it were, federal officials could "for example, authorize states to require individuals to eat certain vegetables, adopt certain exercise regimens, work in certain jobs, or live in certain areas to maintain their health coverage, all in the pursuit of better health outcomes," the attorneys wrote.

Federal officials have also noted that the 1996 welfare overhaul law, signed by then-President Bill Clinton, gave states the option to cut off Medicaid benefits to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients who refuse to comply with that program's work requirement.

Mary Franklin, director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services' Division of County Operations, said Friday that to her knowledge, Arkansas has never exercised that option.

In Thursday's filing, the plaintiffs' attorneys said that the 1996 provision "simply reflects Congress' desire to balance the policy goals of Medicaid (furnishing medical assistance) with the policy goals of TANF (including promoting job preparation) and to ensure the two programs do not conflict.

"It does not give the [U.S. Health and Human Services] Secretary carte blanche to import the TANF objectives into the Medicaid program and thus impose work requirements broadly across the program to populations that do not interact with TANF at all."

A response from federal and state officials to the attorneys' filing is due July 18.

The filing came a day after the release of a study, led by a Harvard professor, that found Arkansas' work requirement coincided with a decrease in health coverage among low-income residents, but had no effect on the number who were employed.

Arkansas officials said the study was not definitive, and they pointed to other data that they said suggested the requirement encouraged Arkansas Works enrollees to start new jobs.

Arkansas' work requirement was the first ever implemented for a Medicaid program under a Section 1115 waiver. It applied to enrollees in Arkansas Works, which covers people who became eligible for Medicaid when the state expanded it in 2014 to cover people with incomes of up to 138% of the poverty level.

This year the income cutoff is $17,236 for an individual or $35,535 for a family of four. More than 239,000 Arkansans were covered by the program as of June 1.

To meet the requirement, enrollees had to spend 80 hours a month on work or other approved activities, unless they qualified for an exemption, and report what they did using a state website or over the phone.

Those who failed to meet the requirement for three months during a year were kicked off the program and barred from re-enrolling for the rest of the year.

As of May 15, 4,322 Arkansans who lost coverage due to the work requirement had re-enrolled, state Department of Human Services spokesman Marci Manley said in an email.

That included 4,271 people who were put back on Arkansas Works and 51 who qualified for the traditional Medicaid program that primarily covers poor people who are elderly or disabled and children from low-income families.

According to the San Francisco-based Kaiser Family Foundation, a health policy research organization, seven other states also have received federal approval to add work requirements to their Medicaid programs, including requirements that have taken effect in New Hampshire and Indiana.

