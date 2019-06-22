Forecasters warn of heat, humidity for state's southern half; storms Sunday predicted to bring heavy rain, strong wind

This National Weather Service graphic shows heat indices were predicted to reach up to 107 degrees on Saturday.

Forecasters said they expect “potentially dangerous heat” across much of the southern half of Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, ahead of another round of thunderstorms and strong winds predicted to roll into the state on Sunday.

Parts of southern central and eastern Arkansas are under a heat advisory on Saturday, a briefing by the National Weather Service states. Heat indices are predicted to approach or exceed 105 degrees in areas stretching from Arkansas’ southern border up to Cross County in the east, the weather service said.

The heat advisory comes as just under 7,000 Arkansans remain without power, according to an Entergy outage map on Saturday at 2 p.m. Some areas aren't expected to see power restored until late Sunday night, the map states.

Storms expected to blow into Arkansas on Sunday morning will bring the possibility of locally heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts, according to forecasters.

Later in the evening, the threat of damaging winds is expected to increase as additional storms enter the state, placing roughly the northwest third of Arkansas under a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather, the briefing states. Forecasters said large hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible, along with further locally heavy rainfall.

Forecasters urged people to be cautious not to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. At least 11 children have died in hot cars in the U.S. so far this year, they said.