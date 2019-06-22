Frisco tops Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE -- The Frisco RoughRiders have won more games on Friday than any other day of the week this season, and they certainly enjoyed their first Friday in Northwest Arkansas.

Frisco matched a season high with 15 hits in a 6-4 win over the Naturals before 5,551 at Arvest Ballpark.

Frisco, which also won Thursday night, will go for the series win today.

Tall right-hander Tyler Phillips was the beneficiary of Frisco's offense on Friday.

The 6-5 Phillips went six innings and allowed just two runs in halting a personal five-game losing streak and picking up his first win of the season on the Double-A level.

Frisco (35-38 overall, 2-2 second half) scored three runs off losing pitcher Ofreidy Gomez in the second inning. Andretty Cordero led off the inning with a homer, and Christian Lopes doubled home Michael De Leon and LeDarious Clark with two outs.

Nick Heath homered for the Naturals to open the fourth inning, and Emmanuel Rivera singled in Gabriel Cancel, who had walked and stolen second.

Frisco added another run in the seventh inning when Leoda Taveras was balked home by Conner Greene.

Kort Peterson's solo two-out homer in the bottom of the seventh kept Northwest Arkansas (33-39, 2-2) within, 4-3, but Frisco added another run in the eighth inning on De Leon's run-scoring single and another in the ninth on a run-scoring single by Alex Kowalczyk.

Travis Jones drove in a run for the Naturals in the ninth inning with a single.

SHORT HOPS

• Frisco improved to 8-4 in Friday games this season for their best record of the week.

• Frisco went big on the mound on Friday with starting pitcher Tyler Phillips standing 6-5 followed by 6-6 relievers Walker Weickel and C.D. Pelham, and finally 6-2 Emmanuel Clase.

• Frisco had hits in eight of nine innings on Friday and from seven of the nine spots in the batting order.

On Deck: First pitch on Saturday will be 6:05 p.m., but neither team had announced a starting pitcher as of Saturday.

Tonight's Promotion: A shipping delay has postponed Saturday's scheduled Naturals cap giveaway sponsored by Red Vines and Sour Punch. However, the first 1,500 fans with paid admission will receive a voucher good for one cap that can be redeemed from Aug. 1 through Sept. 2 at the Arvest Ballpark box office or front office from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All fans on Saturday will also receive an additional ticket voucher that can be exchanged for any remaining Saturday home game during the 2019 regular season.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

