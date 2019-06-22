High court weighs in on jury selection

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Friday threw out the murder conviction and death sentence for a black man in Mississippi because of a prosecutor's efforts to keep black people off the jury. The defendant already has been tried six times and is now likely to face a seventh trial.

The removal of black prospective jurors deprived inmate Curtis Flowers of a fair trial, the court said in a 7-2 decision written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The long record of Flowers' trials stretching back more than 20 years shows District Attorney Doug Evans' "relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals," with the goal of an all-white jury, Kavanaugh wrote.

In Flowers' sixth trial, the jury was made up of 11 whites and one black juror. Prosecutor Evans struck five black prospective jurors.

Evans said he excluded black potential jurors because they knew witnesses or members of Flowers' family, had been sued by the furniture store where the murders took place, had qualms about the death penalty or had turned up late for jury selection.

Kavanaugh said that some of those reasons were false and that Evans did not ask detailed questions of white jurors with comparable connections to the case.

"When considered with other evidence of discrimination," Kavanaugh wrote, "a series of factually inaccurate explanations for striking black prospective jurors can be telling. So it is here."

In the earlier trials, three convictions were tossed out, including one when the prosecutor improperly excluded black people from the jury. In the second trial, the judge chided Evans for striking a juror based on race. Two other trials ended when jurors couldn't reach unanimous verdicts.

"The numbers speak loudly," Kavanaugh said in a summary of his opinion that he read in the courtroom, noting that Evans had removed 41 of the 42 prospective black jurors over the six trials. "We cannot ignore that history."

In dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas called Kavanaugh's opinion "manifestly incorrect" and wrote that Flowers "presented no evidence whatsoever of purposeful race discrimination." Justice Neil Gorsuch joined most of Thomas' opinion.

Evans questioned black prospective jurors closely, asking them an average of 29 questions each. He asked the 11 white jurors who were eventually seated an average of one question each.

Kavanaugh said that pattern was also problematic.

In dissent, Thomas responded that both the prosecution and defense asked more questions of the potential jurors they sought to exclude.

"Moreover," he wrote, "the majority forgets that correlation is not causation."

But Thomas, the only black justice on the court, said the decision may have one redeeming quality: "The state is perfectly free to convict Curtis Flowers again."

Flowers has been in jail more than 22 years, since his arrest after four people were found shot to death in a furniture store in Winona, Miss., in July 1996.

Flowers was arrested several months later, described by prosecutors as a disgruntled former employee who sought revenge against the store's owner because she fired him and withheld most of his pay to cover the cost of merchandise he damaged. Nearly $300 was missing after the killings.

Defense lawyers have argued that witness statements and physical evidence against Flowers are too weak to convict him. A jailhouse informant who claimed Flowers had confessed to him recanted in recorded telephone conversations with American Public Media's In the Dark podcast. A separate appeal is pending in state court questioning Flowers' actual guilt, citing in part evidence that reporters for In the Dark detailed.

In the course of selecting a jury, lawyers can excuse a juror merely because of a suspicion that a particular person would vote against their client. Those are called peremptory strikes, and they have been the focus of the complaints about discrimination.

The Supreme Court tried to stamp out discrimination in the composition of juries in Batson v. Kentucky in 1986. The court ruled then that jurors couldn't be excused from service because of their race and set up a system by which trial judges could evaluate claims of discrimination and the race-neutral explanations by prosecutors.

Justice Thurgood Marshall, who had been the nation's pre-eminent civil rights attorney, was part of the Batson case majority, but he said the only way to end discrimination in jury selection was to eliminate peremptory strikes.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman and Jeff Amy of The Associated Press; and by Adam Liptak of The New York Times.

